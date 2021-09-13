NCIS season premiere trailer released, team begins search for Gibbs

Mark Harmon stars as Gibbs on the NCIS cast as Season 19 begins. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS season premiere trailer has finally arrived and it shows what fans can expect to see when Season 19 debuts on Monday, September 20.

The trailer begins with the boat explosion that brought an end to Season 18. Who blew up that boat, though? We have a few NCIS theories about that.

Once the boat has been destroyed, we see Gibbs’ team jump into action and the search begins for their boss. We already know he swam away from the explosion, but where is Gibbs now? Nobody seems to know.

The rest of the trailer seeks to ramp up the excitement level of Season 19, to show how important Gibbs is to the NCIS “family,” and to set the stage for how things are going to look during Fall 2021 episodes.

The first full-length trailer for NCIS Season 19, Episode 1

“Not just a boss — he’s family. #NCIS returns on a new night, MONDAY September 20th at 9/8c on @CBS. Grab your gear,” reads the caption from CBS and NCIS for the flashy new trailer shared below.

It’s very interesting to see McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) reacting dramatically to the possibility that Gibbs had been killed.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Not just a boss — he’s family. #NCIS returns on a new night, MONDAY September 20th at 9/8c on @CBS. Grab your gear. pic.twitter.com/UxdSyQ49PU — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 11, 2021

More news and notes about NCIS Season 19

All fans need to remember that NCIS will no longer air on Tuesday nights. It’s a massive change for the franchise, but something that CBS felt that it had to do in order to have three FBI-based shows on Tuesday evenings.

NCIS Season 19 will air at 9/8c each Monday night, with the season premiere arriving on Monday, September 20. The show will also serve as the lead-in to the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii, which will be airing at 10/9c each Monday.

Recently, CBS provided a few NCIS spoilers about the new season. It included addressing how many episodes Mark Harmon will appear in this fall, if NCIS Season 20 is going to happen, and if the show could get canceled soon.

A new NCIS cast member was announced ahead of the new season beginning and some fans are worried that he is in line to take over for Gibbs. That would certainly be a shock to the system for fans of the show, but it isn’t something the network has announced. Yet.

We also have the full NCIS season premiere synopsis and cast list here for anyone who wants to take a look. Buckle up everyone, because things are about to get really exciting, really soon.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.