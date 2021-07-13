Who is the most popular houseguest on the Big Brother 23 cast?

The women are playing a strong game within the Big Brother 23 cast so far. Pic credit: CBS

We are just about a week into the Big Brother 23 season, with 16 new houseguests playing the game. The BB23 cast has already presented two drama-filled episodes for the CBS audience, and even more drama is coming out on the Big Brother live feeds each night.

Each season that the hit reality competition show airs, fan site Joker’s Updates hosts a poll where fans can vote for their favorite houseguests. It’s a good way to weigh just how many fans each of the cast members has each season, and it’s also a fun measurement of what happens during big events in the house.

Immediately after the Big Brother 23 cast was revealed this summer, people were allowed to start ranking the houseguests. Some of the most popular people, based only on their bios, were Alyssa Lopez, Azah Awasum, Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagall, and Brandon “Frenchie” French.

Since, then, though, the Joker’s rankings have shifted quite a bit and there is a new queen atop the poll.

The Joker’s Updates houseguest rankings

By creating an account with the site, each day fans can log in and rate each of the BB23 cast members on a scale of 0-5. Zero denotes “hate” for that houseguest, while a score of five states that the user is a “big fan” of that person.

On Day 7 of the summer 2021 season, the Joker’s Houseguest Rankings have Tiffany Mitchell as the most beloved member of the BB23 cast. This looks to become the fifth straight day that she has held the top spot in the rankings, showing that both CBS viewers and Big Brother live feed subscribers like what they are seeing from her.

So far, the rest of the top five houseguests for July 13 are Azah Awasum, Claire Rehfuss, Xavier Prather, and Derek Xiao (in that order). Alyssa Lopez had been in the top five, but she has taken a hit in the rankings since the Sunday night episode (July 11) aired. She found herself on the block with Kyland Young that night.

Who are the least popular Big Brother 23 houseguests?

Frenchie is at the bottom of the BB23 rankings and he has been there for the last five days. Fans of the show have gotten a bit frustrated with his decisions and his seeming need to align with everyone in the house during Week 1.

Brent Champagne, Whitney Williams, Christian Birkenberger, and Travis Long are the rest of the houseguests that keep making up the bottom five of the rankings. Whitney took a huge hit when Claire spoke on the live feeds and said that Whitney had claimed the Sandy Hook school shooting was fake.

The rankings are always a good way to see which houseguests fans are cheering for the most, and, typically, someone high on this list goes home with the $25,000 prize for being named America’s Favorite Houseguest. So far, it looks like Tiffany stands a great chance to win that prize if she can build off the momentum that she has found with fans through the first week of the new season.

#BB23 bro the way tiffany switches up so quickly when someone walks in on her talking game is IMPRESSIVE. Shes a natural! pic.twitter.com/ZDMRAUtEqe — 𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙡 🤠 (@FangzIzel) July 9, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.