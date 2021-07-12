Who is Kyland Young on Big Brother 23? California native has a plan

Kyland Young is part of the Big Brother 23 cast playing the game this summer. Pic credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Kyland Young has a plan to become the Big Brother 23 winner and he is going to put that idea into action during the summer 2021 season.

Describing himself as optimistic, dynamic, and engaging, Kyland says that he doesn’t care about being on TV and that he is just most excited about playing the game of Big Brother.

“When I think about Big Brother, I get excited about the competitions and the social strategies that can help you win! I have always been good at building relationships and being persuasive, however, to have those things gamified in a way that I can be ranked by how well I do it, is like an injection into my competitive blood!” Kyland went on to explain when asked about being on the show.

Kyland is one of 16 new houseguests that now makes up the BB23 cast. On the season premiere, those 16 people were split up into teams. For the first few weeks, the team element will command a lot of attention.

Kyland Young is here to win Big Brother

He definitely has a strategy when it comes to finding success this summer, but he will have to do it while missing his family. Kyland said that he is extremely close to his family and that it will be very difficult for him to play the game without knowing what’s happening with them.

“My strategy is to combine the subtle influence of Derrick, with Cody’s charm, Dan’s strategic thinking, and hold back on showing how good I am at competitions until I have to (hopefully not needed until the end, like Kaycee in Season 20),” Kyland stated when he was asked to address his strategy.

Those are some great former houseguests to model after when it comes to finding a way to make it to the final two. Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore, Dan Gheesling, and Kaycee Clarke all found a way to win by using different strategies. Combining their methods into one game could be really neat to watch.

Big Brother 23 has begun

The new season of the show is already off and running, with new episodes airing every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening on CBS.

It’s great that they have 16 new people trying to play the game and that new cash prize of $750,000 definitely caused a lot of buzz. It even led to Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly saying that she wants to play on Big Brother 24.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.