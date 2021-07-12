Big Brother recap: It’s time for some nominations and a secret comp

Julie Chen Moonves is going to have some interesting exit interviews with the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 returned with a new episode of the show this evening on CBS. This was Episode 2 for the summer 2021 season, and it was time to find out who the Head of Household had nominated for eviction.

On the season premiere, 16 new houseguests were introduced to the viewers at home. Through a series of challenges and schoolyard picking, four teams of four were determined and the first HOH of the summer was crowned.

Each of the four teams has a Team Captain and they are Brandon “Frenchie” French, Whitney Williams, Christian Birkenberger, and Claire Rehfuss.

As a reminder, it was Frenchie who became HOH after Team Jokers won the challenge. That also made his entire team (Azah Awasum, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Frazier) safe from getting nominated for the week.

Team Kings became the Have-Nots for the week by finishing in last place in the challenge. Those people are Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Xavier Prather, and Sarah Beth Steagall.

Big Brother 23, Episode 2 recap

A long summary of Episode 1 started out the hour, including the announcement that the cash prize for winning this season has been set at $750,000. That prize even led to Rachel Reilly saying she wants to play on Big Brother 24.

A segment of the episode was then spent on the houseguests introducing themselves to each other. That included Xavier Prather having a few Diary Room sessions where he talked about how many attractive ladies there are in the house.

Frenchie said that when they entered the Big Brother house, he promised safety to the three guys he walked in with (Derek F, Xavier, and Travis Long). Later, Derek F was shown making a final two deal with Frenchie.

Time was then spent showing off the Have-Not Room, which features some very uncomfortable cots and one misplaced jet ski in the middle of the room.

Frenchie told a big group of women that he wasn’t going to nominate any women while he was Head of Household in Week 1. They trusted him and it seemed like a bold announcement to be making.

Later, Frenchie was shown having a real heart-to-heart conversation with Brent Champagne. They promised safety to each other for a while.

Wildcard Competition

Frenchie let the house know that a new challenge was coming. The three teams that were not safe through the HOH Competition would be competing again. One person would represent each team, with the winner gaining safety.

Each team got to decide who they wanted to play for safety, but there were warnings about what might come with it.

Kyland Young (Team Queens), Christian Birkenberger (Team Kings), and Hannah Chaddha (Team Aces) were the three people who went into the Wildcard Competition.

The challenge itself involved the three people going into a mock hotel suite to find something without making any noise. Making noise led to losing points. The quietest guest with the most points would win.

Christian won the Wildcard Competition and gained safety for the week. He then had to spin a wheel to determine how many of his teammates would also be safe for the week. He could only protect one person and he went with Xavier.

A new segment was spent with Frenchie complaining that he had wanted to target Brent and Christian, but now he “couldn’t” go after them for eviction.

Nomination Ceremony

At the Nomination Ceremony, Frenchie nominated Kyland Young and Alyssa Lopez. He said that he nominated Kyland to have someone to play with and insinuated that Alyssa was the “big fish” they needed to “catch” in the challenge. This was after Frenchie promised Alyssa safety and said he wasn’t nominating any women.

That’s the end of the Big Brother 23, Episode 2 recap. The show returns with a new episode on Wednesday, July 14.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.