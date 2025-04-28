Tiffany Franco officially granted divorce from Ronald Smith, full custody of daughter Carley

It’s officially over between Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums are now legally divorced.

The exes tied the knot in 2018, as featured in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Initially, Maryland native Tiffany and her son, Daniel, moved to Ronald’s native South Africa due to Ronald’s difficulties with a K-1 visa.

However, her move overseas didn’t last long, and due to safety concerns, Tiffany moved herself and her son back to the US.

Tiffany’s living in America meant that Ronald missed the birth of their daughter, Carley Rose, and her first birthday.

Tiffany and Ronald reconciled multiple times before Tiffany finally filed for divorce in February 2025

The couple decided to move forward with Ronald’s visa process, but again, Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship came to a standstill.

In 2020, Tiffany announced that she and Ronald were separating.

They reconciled several months later, but the coronavirus pandemic caused further issues in their marriage.

Ultimately, Ronald’s gambling addiction and financial strains became a major roadblock in their marriage, and accusations of infidelity on both sides were tossed around.

After their latest breakup, Tiffany and Ronald defamed each other on social media.

Tiffany was granted a divorce on April 11

Tiffany filed to permanently dissolve her marriage to Ronald on February 19, 2025.

Per court records obtained exclusively by Monsters and Critics, an uncontested divorce hearing was held in April 2025, meaning Tiffany and Ronald agreed to the divorce terms, including any property division, child custody, and parenting time.

Tiffany was granted a divorce from Ronald and sole legal and physical custody of their daughter. Pic credit: Maryland Judiciary Case Search

Tiffany’s divorce was granted on April 11, 2025. She was also awarded sole legal and physical custody of Carley, with Ronald awarded “access” per their agreement, which isn’t detailed in the court records.

Alimony was voluntarily waived, meaning no ongoing spousal support will be paid to either party.

Tiffany and Ronald are ready to move on once and for all

Now that Tiffany and Ronald are divorced, they are officially free to move on with new relationships.

Tiffany is already on the hunt for a new man—she’ll appear in the latest 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, 90 Day: Hunt for Love, premiering next month on TLC.

In the series’ trailer, Tiffany describes her relationship status as “super f****** single,” and admits she needs professional help as she re-enters the dating pool.

For his part, Ronald has already moved on with another woman.

He debuted his new girlfriend’s identity in an Instagram Reel dated March 2.

In the video, captioned “❤️Only Me and You❤️,” Ronald and his brunette lady love canoodle and pose for several photos in a compilation set to the soundtrack Me & U by Tems.

