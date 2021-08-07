Tiffany Franco denies affair with cameraman after Ronald Smith’s claim sparks speculation

Tiffany and Ronald’s marriage may be over after the latest breakup. Pic credit: TLC

Ronald Smith dropped a bombshell in the teaser for the upcoming Tell-All event, which will air next week after Sunday night’s finale of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Ronald seemingly accused Tiffany of having an affair in a clip from Part 1 of the Tell-All special.

“She’s gonna stay by the hotel with the f*****g cameraman,” Ronald said on a video call.

The South African doubled down with his arms crossed, adding, “argue with me, Tiffany.”

To which she responds: “He’s just jealous; it’s not my problem.”

A frustrated Ronald declares, “I will make s**t known.”

It is unclear whether Ronald and Tiffany are heading toward divorce as their relationship has been on the brink of collapse before they reconciled.

Tiffany denies affair with TLC cameraman

In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Tiffany has responded to Ronald’s cheating accusations and denied the affair with the cameraman.

After telling the magazine that the unidentified cameraman is “happily married,” she said the following:

“Ronald was just jealous because he would often see me joking with the cameraman and would come to my side and say, ‘Why did you stay there with all the camera people, joking around instead of being with me?’ and I told him, ‘Sorry, I didn’t realize I was doing that I just got carried away in conversation.’”

Tiffany went on to tell InTouch that after a “huge blowout fight” with Ronald, she tried to “laugh it off” with the same cameraman that filmed their argument, which made him angrier after he approached her to tell her to get in their car.

Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship history

Ronald and Tiffany were introduced on the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way in 2019 when she flew to South Africa on a trip and fell in love with him.

Tiffany took her son, Daniel, to South Africa, where she wed Ronald and got pregnant with their daughter, Carley Rose, despite his former gambling addiction and criminal history.

They have since had a long-distance, on-and-off relationship.

The couple aired have aired out their relationship problems on social media, accusing each other of emotional abuse and dishonesty.

Tiffany announced that they have separated, and it appears that Ronald is still in South Africa.

In the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Tiffany accused Ronald of being financially irresponsible and criticized him for his lack of effort in the visa application process.

On the other hand, Ronald says Tiffany is ungrateful and accuses her of emasculating him.

The finale episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.