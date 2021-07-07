90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Tiffany shares screenshots of Ronald calling her ‘worthless’ and ‘useless’

Tiffany Franco accused Ronald Smith of emotional abuse. Pic credit: TLC

There is drama brewing between 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith, and it seems the couple has called it quits once again.

The married reality TV stars have split several times in the past but they always seem to get back together. Things have been rough for Tiffany and Ronald as they try to make their long-distance marriage a success.

There is a laundry list of other issues plaguing the couple as well. Now, Tiffany just blasted her husband on social media and accused him of emotional abuse, while he responded and called her a liar.

Tiffany Franco accuses Ronald Smith of emotional abuse

Tiffany and Ronald’s drama kicked off Tuesday. Via text, Ronald claimed to have found out that she lied about his visa. The conversation escalated and Tiffany then posted several messages sent to her by Ronald as proof of his emotional abuse.

In one of the messages, Ronald allegedly wrote, “You can say I’m cheating I do not care, you are cheating, you are the one lying about the visa, You are worthless, you are not worth being loved, you are useless as a woman as a wife…”

Tiffany posted the screenshot and wrote, “Some more abuse. Emotional abuse leaves scars that you’ll never see.” She added, ” I’ve gone through enough for a whole life together and I’ve had to stay quiet. Please because we are not allowed to actually share how we actually feel on social media but I don’t care, staying quiet is allowing it to quietly break you apart. Don’t ever let anyone treat you like this.”



The mom-of-two shared other messages sent from Ronald where he continued to berate her. “I won’t respect you for s**t again, if I see my kids ever again that’s up to you, are you going to visit me with them? f**k no stay away from my place, you’re just like your mom now! Single, have kids, no dads, and likes to lie…”



Ronald Smith defends his texts to Tiffany Franco claiming she lied about his visa

Ronald Smith is giving fans more insight into what happened between him and Tiffany today. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star went on Instagram Live while still fuming from his earlier conversation with his wife.

“Because Tiffany lied, she literally lied bluntly in my face about the visa, she basically told me everything is submitted it’s done, I’m gonna be with my family soon…I found out today and I took a video actually…I found out she lied, so I lost my s**t, I lost my s**t,” said Ronald.

He continued, “And you know what she said I treated her badly I’m actually, let me just calm down for a second because I’m so upset thinking that she played me for a fool and she literally made me believe I’m gonna be with my family soon…but she lied about the visa, literally she lied.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.