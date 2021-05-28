90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco may have just broken up with Ronald Smith

Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith still together? Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco seems to have just lifted a massive weight off her shoulders as she told fans in a cryptic Instagram post that she won’t have to “pretend” anymore.

TLC fans are currently watching Tiffany rethink her marriage to Ronald Smith on the newest season of the franchise spin-off. The couple is still living apart with Tiffany in Maryland and Ronald in South Africa. However, the latest episode showed Tiffany’s son, Daniel, totally opposed to moving so far away.

The couple initially met while the mother of two was on a trip through mutual friends. As holiday romances go, theirs was pretty cute. But now Tiffany is seriously thinking of filing for divorce from the gambling addict.

There may be trouble in paradise

The influencer told TLC cameras that she was tired of walking on eggshells and constantly living in fear that her husband would relapse. At the same time, Smith was shown sitting pretty and hardly working.

Fans are now more convinced than ever that Smith’s CR-1 visa got denied but it looks like that may not be the case. Franco took to her Instagram Story to share a pink background with the words, “Feel like I can breathe again. No more pretending.”

Ronald called Tiffany verbally abusive

Naturally, this led to an all-out war of words between the American and South African. However, Smith clapped back in his stories saying, “When someone constantly puts you down, leaves you feeling like you can’t do anything right, or makes you feel worthless and bad about yourself in general, just know you did nothing wrong and that this isn’t love, it’s emotional abuse.”

What made the argument worse was when a 90 Day Fiance blogger posted a screengrab where the feud continued in the comments with Franco brushing off her husband’s feelings saying, “Lol now IM emotionally abusive oh lord, okay Ronald lmao.”

Pic credit: @johnyates327tv/Instagram

The romance may have just fizzled out

The 30-year-old ended her part in the conversation by having the last word, writing, “I’m tired of being the idiot honestly. Always trying for nothing just to be told I’m playing the victim.”

While some fans empathized with the couple, others felt it was a ploy for attention as their storyline has been a bit stale over the last couple of seasons. It could just be that the couple was trying to drum up some drama.

Whatever is going on, TLC fans are just hoping that they can at least work on their communication skills for the kids’ sake. But even that looks like it may be an arduous task since both have unfollowed one another on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.