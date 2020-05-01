90 Day Fiance update: Are Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith still married?

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith announced their separation earlier this year, but did the 90 Day Fiance couple reconcile? They have gone back and forth regarding saving their marriage.

Fans first met the couple on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. It has been nearly a year since the latest spinoff in the hit TLC franchise debuted.

The back and forth with the couple means it is time for an update on Ronald and Tiffany.

Are Tiffany and Ronald still married?

In January, the couple used Instagram to announce they had separated after nearly three years together. Tiffany expressed in her message that she and Ronald deserved better than what they could give each other.

Ronald posted his own Instagram message thanking fans for watching and supporting his journey with Tiffany. He then alluded to her being unfaithful, making it clear the split was going to get heated.

She used Instagram Stories to fire back at Ronald, calling him toxic and manipulative, as well as denying all cheating allegations. Tiffany also spilled that Ronald, who has a gambling addiction, had relapsed.

After their nasty social media posts, fans were shocked when Tiffany revealed weeks later, they had reunited. There was no divorce or separation.

She used Instagram Stories to apologize for airing their dirty laundry months before.

Tiffany expressed they genuinely love each other and are focused on saving their marriage.

“We might not know what the future holds, but we both hope to fight for our marriage and spend the rest of our lives together,” she shared in part of her message.

Why the change of heart?

The news that Ronald and Tiffany are still together after such a public display of hostility has fans wondering what changed. Their family is, of course, a priority.

Ronald and Tiffany are parents to daughter Carley Rose, as well as her son Daniel from a previous relationship.

Besides their children, Tiffany shared during an Instagram Q&A they both wanted to save the marriage. She admitted the couple is still struggling to make things work.

Tiffany, for one, is learning not to give up on people when things get tough, especially when the person is worth fighting for like Ronald.

Since announcing their reunion, the couple has been expressing their love for each other on social media. However, they have also learned that despite being on reality television, it doesn’t mean they have to share everything with fans.

It has been a rocky few months for Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco, but the 90 Day Fiance couple is still married. A brief and nasty split earlier this year helped them find their way back to each other.