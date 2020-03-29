Tiffany Franco shares relationship update as she and Ronald Smith are ‘fighting’ for their marriage

There is an update to share from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith.

Last week, Tiffany issued a statement to address her relationship with Ronald.

The two did get married on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and struggled with everything from trust issues to getting Ronald approved to live in the US.

Despite stories that the two had split back in January, Tiffany is now revealing that they are not separated or divorced.

In fact, the two continue to work through their issues in hopes of growing stronger together.

Tiffany Franco denies being separated or divorced

She admits in a series of Instagram Live stories that despite them having been in a rut, they are committed to working on their marriage, so they can be together.

“So I’m going to address the situation with Ronald and I. I’m sorry everything was so public when things got really we both regret doing that and feel quite embarrassed…” she writes, as screengrabbed by InTouch.

The magazine reports that they have gone through a confusing time and that they are still in love with each other. She revealed that people’s opinions of them don’t influence them and they are treading lightly.

“There is a lot, and I mean a lot, that you guys don’t know and we learned the hard way it’s not always best to hash it out in the public,” Tiffany added.

Back in January, Ronald hinted that Tiffany had cheated on him but she denied it. They both announced they were divorcing. Together, they have daughter Carley. Tiffany also has Daniel from a previous relationship, a boy who loves Ronald and looks at him as a father figure.

Tiffany Franco previously struggled with trusting Ronald Smith

As fans watched them on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Tiffany continued to struggle with trust. It wasn’t so much trust in relation to cheating and other women.

Ronald had revealed that he had a big gambling problem. He had stolen from his family members and he had broken the trust of many in his family and friend circle.

Tiffany knew about everything but risked it all for her son Daniel and herself to be with him. Throughout the season, she truly struggled with trusting him, causing them to fight about money and credit card control.

Below, relive the happy moment when Tiffany and Ronald announce their pregnancy to Tiffany’s family from South Africa.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.