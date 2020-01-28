90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tiffany Franco announces split from Ronald Smith, denies cheating

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other, Tiffany and Ronald had their issues but that didn’t stop them from getting married and having a baby.

It didn’t take long for Tiffany to grow tired of South Africa, ultimately making the move back to the U.S. The plan was to work toward getting Ronald to America too, but sadly, that doesn’t look like it will be happening now.

Tiffany announces split from Ronald

On Tuesday and seemingly out of nowhere, Tiffany Franco announced to her Instagram followers that she and Ronald were calling it quits.

“Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating,” Tiffany revealed in her Instagram stories. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media.” “Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are irreparable,” she continued. “We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment. Lots of love from us.”

Tiffany Franco quickly followed that message up with another, making it clear that she didn’t cheat on Ronald. By the looks of it, this failed 90 Day Fiance marriage might take a turn for the ugly now that their split is public knowledge.

In a second, much longer message, Tiffany made it clear that she did not cheat on Ronald, and that is not why they have called it quits.

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you,” the mother of two wrote. “Truer words have never been spoken.”

“I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy,” she continued.

“I never cheated,” Tiffany wrote as she explained that there have been claims that her unfaithfulness may have led to the break down of their marriage.

And while she made it very clear that she doesn’t enjoy putting their personal business on social media, Tiffany also communicated that she understands that she and Ronald shared a very public relationship and that she owes her 90 Day Fiance fans this much.

Just last week, Tiffany and Ronald seemed fine

It’s not clear exactly what happened between Tiffany and Ronald for her to decide to end their marriage.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars were looking pretty lovey-dovey just last week when Ronald posted a tribute to his wife and children where he called Tiffany the “most beautiful wife.”

Some have noted that Tiffany hasn’t been posting about Ronald lately, though. And that could have foreshadowed the end of their relationship, giving 90 Day Fiance fans a clue that things weren’t as happy as they seemed leading up to Tiffany’s announcement.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is returning for Season 2 later this year but Tiffany and Ronald were not rumored to be a part of the cast.