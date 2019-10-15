Tiffany Franco calls out Evelin Villegas after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

No one really came out looking great after the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All. But Tiffany wasn’t about to let Evelin call her a bad mother or a bad girlfriend or wife either, for that matter.

After watching what went down on TLC on Monday night, Tiffany Franco had a lot to say about her newly stoked feud with 90 Day Fiance co-star Evelin Villegas.

It all started when Evelin and Corey took aim at Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship. Evelin questioned Tiffany’s choice to move to South Africa with her son Daniel, bringing up Ronald’s gambling addiction and wondering (out loud and on the Tell All stage) if she’d really thought this decision through. After all, what if Ronald relapsed?

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with Tiffany, and she proved that she’s not the one to use when trying to deflect from Evelin’s own drama. Tiffany made her point clear on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All stage, pointing out that it’s not like Ronald cheated on her.

So when Evelin continued to cast doubt on Tiffany’s ability to properly parent her son, Tiffany decided not to stay silent. Instead, she called Evelin out in her Instagram story.

“Hi @evelin_ecuador,” Tiffany wrote. “I’m wondering what you’re story is meant to mean? That I’m a bad mother? Or are you saying that you will never be a bad mother clarify please and thanks.”

Then, Tiffany doubled down with another message meant for Evelin. “I understand it’s frustrating what you’re going through with all the hate but you can’t post things that sound a certain way not say it to me like a grownup. Think mama for real before you speak,” Tiffany warned.

It sounds like Evelin is trying to say that Tiffany is a bad girlfriend, which is odd because she’s not a girlfriend at all. She’s a wife.

And while many wondered what sparked Tiffany’s rage over suggestions that she is a bad mother, others went digging and this is what was found.

Here’s the missing piece of the puzzle from my last tweet – the reason why Tiffany needed clarification from what Evelin said. Thanks @ loveafterlockup_chaingang_ for the find. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/L6qjNu0kGA — John Yates (@JohnYates327) October 15, 2019

Evelin did try to explain her reasoning for the comments, later, after Tiffany called her out. She claims that there were things said and done on the Tell All stage that didn’t air on TLC, and that’s not shocking, but it doesn’t seem that Evelin is convincing anyone that Ronald is a terrible person.

With Evelin currently feuding with Tiffany, that just adds one more 90 Day Fiance cast member who isn’t her fan. This could make any future cast get-togethers very uncomfortable for her.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.