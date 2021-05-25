Fans are not happy with the conversation Ronald had with Daniel about moving to South Africa

The way Ronald talked to Tiffany’s son Daniel about moving to South Africa rubbed fans the wrong way. Pic credit: TLC

Ronald from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? had what appeared to fans as a forceful and manipulative conversation with Tiffany’s 10-year-old son Daniel about pressuring his mom to go to South Africa and telling him he would have to move there if his visa didn’t get approved, and fans thought that move was toxic.

In the conversation Ronald had with Daniel, Ronald tried a few different inappropriate tactics to get Daniel on board with moving to South Africa, and to get his mom Tiffany to also want to go. He put Daniel in the middle of their confusing international custody and marital situation, and viewers thought it was super messed up.

Ronald was forcefully telling Daniel that they would be moving to South Africa if the spousal visa was denied, a notion which visibly made Daniel anxious and an idea that he did not want to go along with. When Daniel protested, Ronald tried to still push the idea.

On top of that, Ronald told Daniel to convice his mom to come to South Africa which even further confused him.

Fans did not like how Ronald tried to manipulate Daniel

90 Day Fiance fans on Reddit started a discussion about how terrible the conversation Ronald had with Daniel was and that it could potentially be very hard for Daniel to understand not only at present but also later in life.

Fans felt very strongly about the inappropriateness of the discussion Ronald, as an adult who is supposed to have better emotional intelligence, had with a 10-year-old.

Other people felt like Ronald’s tactic was to make Daniel a pawn in his relationship with Tiffany and that it could be very harmful for Daniel to be exposed to that.

Other points were made about how Ronald is trying to manipulate Daniel and that Ronald’s methods are going to cause Daniel emotional damage as a teenager.

Hopefully everything will work out between Ronald and Tiffany for their kids

The best-case scenario is if Ronald is granted the spousal visa and comes to America to rejoin his family and that he not only steps up into his father role but also into a role as a provider.

Hopefully, viewers won’t have to see him attempt to manipulate and force Daniel to do anything that he doesn’t want to do, because fans did not approve of the conversation he had with Daniel on the latest episode of Happily Ever After.

Daniel cares very deeply for Ronald and calls him his Dad, so putting him through anything more than Tiffany and Ronald already have could have consequences.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.