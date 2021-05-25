Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Tiffany and Ronald still together? Ronald posts intense birthday message


Ronald and Tiffany
Ronald posted a very sweet and poignant birthday message for Tiffany, leaving viewers to wonder if they are still together after their tumultuous time on Happily Ever After?. Pic credit: TLC

Ronald from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? offered a sincere and warm birthday message to his wife Tiffany amid their intense struggles on the show, leaving viewers to wonder if Tiffany is still thinking about divorce.

With the comments turned off on his Instagram post, Ronald posted four photos of Tiffany, two of them together, and began his birthday message to her with, “My dear wife.”

So far on Happily Ever After? this season Tiffany has seen a divorce lawyer, fought with Ronald about finances multiple times, discussed her fears that he will relapse, explained that he relapsed a year ago, and said she would not move to South Africa if his US spousal visa gets denied.

Amid all this rockiness, Ronald’s sweet and loving birthday message to her paints a much more rosy picture than what viewers have been witnessing. Tiffany also liked the post.

monsterscriticsreality

768 1,451

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

CONGRATS 🎉 to one of our favorite 90 Day Fiance couples Kenneth and Armando, who recently tied ...

View

May 25

22 2
Open
CONGRATS 🎉 to one of our favorite 90 Day Fiance couples Kenneth and Armando, who recently tied the knot in Mexico! ⁠❤️ ⁠ After managing to overcome several obstacles including Kenneth’s move from Florida to join Armando in Mexico and the reaction of Armando’s family to the news that the two would be building a life together, they celebrated their love in front of their loved ones.⁠ 🏳️‍🌈 ⁠ Details of the intimate ceremony at our #linkinbio! Congrats you two! ⁠🥂 ⁠ (📸: @kenneth_90day/Instagram)⁠ ---------⁠ #90dayfiancé #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #kennethandarmando #armandoandkenny #married #wedding #mexico #tiedtheknot #congrats #congratulations #beautifulcouple #cutecouple #pride #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #TLC #happy #overcame #lovewins⁠ #justmarried #gaypride #ido

CONGRATS 🎉 to one of our favorite 90 Day Fiance couples Kenneth and Armando, who recently tied the knot in Mexico! ⁠❤️

After managing to overcome several obstacles including Kenneth’s move from Florida to join Armando in Mexico and the reaction of Armando’s family to the news that the two would be building a life together, they celebrated their love in front of their loved ones.⁠ 🏳️‍🌈

Details of the intimate ceremony at our #linkinbio! Congrats you two! ⁠🥂

(📸: @kenneth_90day/Instagram)⁠
---------⁠
#90dayfiancé #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #kennethandarmando #armandoandkenny #married #wedding #mexico #tiedtheknot #congrats #congratulations #beautifulcouple #cutecouple #pride #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #TLC #happy #overcame #lovewins⁠ #justmarried #gaypride #ido ...

22 2

What did Ronald say in his birthday message

Ronald’s birthday message read, “To my dear wife @tiffanyfrancosmith mith today is your special day and I just want to say happy birthday may you have a blessed year and they made God bless you with many more obviously to celebrate with me lol but in any case we may have our ups and downs but let me tell you I am happy to have you in my life.”

He continued, “You are getting old now welcome to the 30s lol I’ve been waiting for you LMFAO. You are my everything, you are my world. Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for just being you. I couldn’t have asked for better enjoy the day and yes I am considering that birthday gift that you gave me a hint for lol. I love you my wife my love of my life my everything.”

Ronald’s birthday message to Tiffany offers a look into a much more adoring relationship than what has been presented on the show.

But are these just words? Could they still be stuck between a rock and a hard place? Or does this message depict the fact they Ronald and Tiffany are in a better place in their marriage?

Possible outcomes for Ronald and Tiffany

It’s possible that Ronald and Tiffany have gotten the spousal visa approved and that Ronald is in the US celebrating Tiffany’s birthday with her present day.

It’s also possible that he wrote that from his same situation in South Africa.

Even if he is still in South Africa, he and Tiffany could be in a better place than viewers have been seeing on their screens.

The other alternative is that this message is a desperate attempt to reach out to his wife on her birthday.

Tiffany and Ronald do have two children at the center of their relationship, so hopefully one of those more positive outcomes is what is behind this birthday message.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Serena Nitta
Latest posts by Serena Nitta (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x