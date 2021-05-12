90 Day Fiance fans think that Tiffany doesn’t understand the financial limitations for Ronald in South Africa

Tiffany wants Ronald to send her money but fans don’t think she understands how hard it is to make a living in South Africa. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany and Ronald’s main source of strife at the moment on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is Tiffany’s anger towards him for not sending enough money, or money at all.

90 Day Fiance fans are criticizing Tiffany because they don’t think she understands how hard it is to make money in South Africa, coupled with the cost of living.

Fans did their research into the average cost of living in South Africa and into the average minimum wage to paint the real picture Ronald is facing financially.

It is hard to make money in South Africa because there is not a lot of opportunity for good jobs and the cost of living in an adequate and safe neighborhood makes it difficult for the average South African to have any extra income.

Tiffany is so mad at Ronald’s contribution, or lack thereof, that she found it reasonable to cancel her tickets to South Africa, use that money to move into a new apartment with their children, and demand that he pay for them to come to visit if he wants to see them.

Fans feel like Tiffany is being too hard on Ronald, especially because she’s tried to live in South Africa and knows the circumstances she left her husband in.

90 Day Fiance fans think Tiffany is being too hard on Ronald

Fans feel like Tiffany has a misguided idea of the earning potential of her husband given that he lives in a disenfranchised country with little opportunity. One person on Reddit gave the South African Rand to US dollar exchange rate and said that $100 USD is 1/3 of a month’s rent and that the average weekly salary is only $250 USD.

Fans tried to paint Ronald’s financial picture. Pic credit: @u/keenerperkins/Reddit

In the subsequent discussion, Redditors were saying that the price range for a safe place to live is between 4600-9000 South African Rand and the bottom end of the spectrum would still have you living in squalor.

Fans discussed the cost of living in South Africa. Pic credit: @u/keenerperkins/Reddit

The general consensus among Redditors within this thread is that Tiffany knew what she was getting herself into when she married Ronald in South Africa and intentionally got pregnant there.

They agree that it was a good decision for her to take the kids back to America because of the lack of opportunity but that she should not penalize Ronald for still being stuck in a country that she knows the financial picture of.

To play devil’s advocate, however, one fan harkened on the same facts Tiffany also brought up about Ronald spending $3000 USD on his bike, and the fact that he also has a gaming console and set up.

Fans discussed the situation between Ronald and Tiffany. Pic credit: @u/keenerperkins/Reddit

Will Tiffany and Ronald’s relationship improve on Happily Ever After this season?

They have a lot stacked against them in terms of distance, finances, the global pandemic, miscommunication, and disdain for one another.

Hopefully they can salvage their relationship for Tiffany’s son, who adores Ronald, and the daughter they share together.

In the trailer for this season, it looks like the family will make it over to South Africa, but that Tiffany and Ronald will continue their fighting, but there definitely could be a lot that viewers didn’t see.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.