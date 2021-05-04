90 Day Fiancé fans are not buying Tiffany Franco’s ‘victim card’ after she trashed Ronald on Happily Ever After

Tiffany bashed Ronald for not contributing enough and leaving her to hold the bag with their children, but fans think Tiffany shouldn’t be surprised. Pic credit: TLC

Fans reacted in outrage after watching Tiffany hurl insults at Ronald for not being a contributing father during their debut appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

While fans agree with some of the things Tiffany is saying, they feel like she should have seen it coming because of the circumstances of their marriage and pregnancy.

They feel like she should stop playing the victim and take responsibility for her complacency and part in where they are.

Tiffany ignored the red flags from Ronald’s situation and led her family down a dysfunctional path when she chose to marry Ron despite all the warnings that it wasn’t going to go well.

Many agree that if Ronald was barely able to support himself when they started dating, then they both should have been more responsible about avoiding pregnancy.

Fans think Tiffany contributed to her mess with Ronald

Despite Ronald being a convicted felon weeks out of rehab and not having a job or stable place to live, Tiffany chose to get married and intentionally get pregnant, which is what fans are mad about.

Fans on Instagram gave their opinions on Tiffany’s situation with Ronald.

Tiffany hurled blame at Ronald for not contributing to his family financially when she has known the struggles he faces with finances. Moreover, fans are upset that she chose to expose her son, Daniel, to the an environment which both agree is a painful way for a child to grow up.

Fans don’t like that she paints herself as victim and makes Ronald seem like a deadbeat dad.

Some fans realize that Ronald has a harder time making money in South Africa than he does in America, but do agree that he needs to step up more. However, they still think that Tiffany shouldn’t be surprised to find herself in this situation when they didn’t take their time to get established before getting married and starting a family.

What to expect from Ronald and Tiffany on Happily Ever After? this season

From the Happily Ever After? trailer it, looks like there will be more fighting ahead for Ronald and Tiffany.

Despite canceling the tickets for the family to visit Ronald in South Africa, viewers know that they will make that journey this season, and it will be rocky once they get there.

Tiffany’s talk of divorce and Ronald’s desperate situation in South Africa will most likely be delved into throughout the season.

The hope is that their spousal visa for Ron to come to America will get approved while they visit South Africa and they can come back to America as a family to start over.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.