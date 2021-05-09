The Happily Ever couples either made strives with their relationship struggles or created more issues for themselves on Episode 3. Pic credit: TLC

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couples this week were in the thick of their issues, and they were either able to make their situations better, come to a standstill, or backslide.

Issues with green cards, moving, interpersonal relationships with family, and momentous decisions were the main themes of this episode.

The couples struggled with doing the right things for themselves verses making their partner happy with their decisions.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya were introduced to the show this week and Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva didn’t appear this episode.

Big decisions were made on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this week

Angela Deem’s feelings about her upcoming surgery were highlighted this week, as well as her discussion with Michael Ilesanmi where she told him about her breast reduction surgery. Michael was very unhappy about the prospect of Angela having smaller breasts but also understands that it is more of a health issue.

Angela worked hard to put seeds of jealousy in Michael’s head because she said she likes to mess with him, but Michael voiced his concerns about it to his brother.

Kalani Faagata’s sister, Kolini, arrived in Utah to stay with the family for a few months. She thought Asuelu Pulaa’s attempts at being a better person were suspicious and noted that he’s acted nicer in the past only to flip a switch and revert back to having fits.

Kolini made it clear to her sister and Asuelu that their desire to buy a house together is foolish because their marriage is still rocky and divorce gets brought up a lot. Kolini fears that Asuelu wants his own place so that he doesn’t have anyone around to hold him accountable. However, Kalani and Asuelu still asserted that buying a house is their plan and they think it will help their marriage.

Kolini had an open discussion with Kalani and Asuelu about their future plans and relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast is tired of all the strife between Andrei and her family and the two of them met up with Elizabeth’s brother Charlie, to try and squash the issues between them so Andrei can start working flipping houses with her family.

While Andrei and Charlie didn’t resolve their issues with apologies, they both became willing to work together because it would help Elizabeth out.

Andrei met with Elizabeth’s brother Charlie to try and squash their drama so they could start working together. Pic credit: TLC

Tiffany Franco took the money from her canceled tickets to South Africa and used it to move into her own apartment with her two kids. She also spoke with her mom who does not like Ronald and feels like he has nothing to offer.

Some couples worked together to improve their circumstances

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs had their green card interview but came away with confusing news that they would either get an approval letter in a few weeks, get denied, or have more paperwork to fill out.

They discussed sticking with each other no matter the outcome, even it meant Brandon would have to go to Russia.

Brandona dn Julia didn’t have the outcome to the green card interview that they wanted. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi and Yara were introduced to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this week and viewers watched them try to navigate their life as new parents and understand each other’s parenting techniques as they prepare for Jovi to go back to work and leave Yara and Mylah alone for two months. Jovi’s mom, Gwen, also came by to help them and offer advice, which Yara didn’t want.

Next week, viewers will see the fallout from Mike and Natalie’s fight, find out how Angela’s weight loss and breast reduction surgery went, and see Julia’s jealous side come out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.