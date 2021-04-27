90 Day Fiance fans react to Andrei Castravet asking for $100,000 from his father-in-law

Andrei audaciously asked his father-in-law for $100,000, shocking viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the first episode of Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth’s husband Andrei asked Chuck to loan him $100,000 to start his own business flipping houses.

This occupation flipping houses happens to be the same business his father-in-law owns and operates. Andrei’s brazen request came with a lot of confidence that Chuck would automatically agree to the loan, which ended up being far from true.

Chuck shot down the audacious request but offered to have Andrei join his business to learn the ropes and show that he is serious.

In the past, Andrei has been very flighty and lazy about jobs, having had many failed careers and no desire to get a job after he and Elizabeth’s daughter was born.

Fans are also hyper-critical of Andrei because he has been deemed a 90 Day Fiance villain for his misogynistic and contradictory standards towards gender roles.

Fans reacted to Andrei’s outlandish request

Elizabeth and Andrei have always had help from Chuck financially, from giving them a place to live to paying for their wedding in Moldova. Fans, and Elizabeth’s family, feel like Andrei is way too comfortable and that he is trying to take advantage of Chuck.

One fan was not impressed by Andrei’s whimsical ideas about how to earn money and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

I swear, Andrei thinks money grows on trees. Start at the bottom like the rest of us. Geez. #90DayFiance #happilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/60DpT5mhQ7 — 90 Day Fiance Fan (@TLC90DayFiance) April 26, 2021

Moreover, another fan touched on Andrei’s entitled attitude towards Chuck’s money.

Andrei just found out he can't be the manager on day 1 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/nIJld8OGPE — OzzytheKiwi (@ozzythekiwi) April 26, 2021

Other fans are not keen on Andrei’s arrogance and how he only wants to spend time with Chuck when he is trying to get money or favors.

The stage is set for the drama between Andrei and Elizabeth’s family

There has always been tension between Andrei and all of Elizabeth’s family who believe that he is a lazy mooch with a shady past. Tensions have come to a head several times during the couples run on 90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After?

Most notably, when Elizabeth and Andrei traveled to Moldova for their second wedding, Andrei got into it with Chuck and Charlie over their questioning of his past. Things were sort of settled before the actual wedding took place, but Charlie couldn’t let it go and got on the mic to call Andrei out for mooching off his father’s money.

Since Andrei agreed to work in Chuck’s family business, he will be in contact with Charlie and Elizabeth’s other siblings who will not be holding their opinions back.

The trailer for this season also indicated that Elizabeth’s family would be attending a family reunion, and there will be some spicy interactions surrounding that.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.