The couples recounted their love stories and discussed how their relationships are going during Episode 1 of the Season 6 of Happily Ever After. Pic credit: TLC

The Season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has kicked off and this episode focused on catching up with the couples and listening to them recount their love stories.

Viewers heard from Angela and Michael, Kalani and Asuelu, Natalie and Mike, Elizabeth and Andrei and Brandon and Julia this episode. Yara and Jovi and Tiffany and Ronald were not featured this episode.

The couples detailed some of the trials and tribulations they have been dealing with during married life and discussed what they are doing to overcome their obstacles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of the couples had visible tension when covering their sore subjects and set the stage for possible ongoing drama during the season.

There were some major disagreements between the couples

As Angela and Michael wait to hear about the outcome of their spousal visa, Angela revealed that she would be undergoing weight loss surgery in LA to improve her health and look sexier. Michael shared that he is totally against the surgery because of the risks, loves Angela the way she is, and wants her to focus on having a baby.

Julia and Brandon took a honeymoon of sorts to Las Vegas, where Julia expressed a strong desire to move to. She wants to get away from the family farm and live in a lively place, whereas Brandon, who just got a promotion, wants to stay and stack up for a while still on the farm. Julia was visibly unhappy with Brandon’s contentment with their current situation.

Andrei and Libby have been enjoying married life as Andrei is trying to leave his stay-at-home dad duties and get a job flipping houses, the same thing that Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck, does.

The problem is that Andrei wanted Chuck to lend him $100,000 to get started with his own company, a request that Chuck denied. They did, however, agree to Andrei coming on board with Chuck to learn the ropes of the business, but the rest of the family, with whom Andrei has issues, needs to agree first.

Andrei is trying to get a large loan from Elizabeth’s Dad to start his own company and it’s causing issues. Pic credit: TLC

A few of the couples have improved their relationship quality

Mike and Natalie, after being married six months, seem to be working through their issues from Mike’s wedding cancelation, their cultural differences, and Natalie’s uncomfortable feelings towards Mike’s mom after she objected to the wedding. Their communication is improving and they went ring shopping for Mike.

Mike and Natalie seem to be in a better place as they continue to work on their issues and attempt to enjoy each other. Pic credit: TLC

Kalani and Asuelu were house hunting in an effort to branch off on their own and out of Kalani’s parents house, which has been a desire of Asuelu’s. They have been working hard to fix their marriage which has been on the brink of divorce several times. Kalani’s sister, Kohlini, shared that she will be visiting them for a month which could cause friction between her and Asuelu since they have a history of not getting along.

Jovi and Yara and Tiffany and Ronald will also be featured this season, and viewers can look forward to hearing from them next episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.