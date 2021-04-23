Fans are unhappy over Elizabeth and Andrei’s return to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Fans are less than thrilled to have Elizabeth and Andrei on their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After again. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have been vocal about their disdain for Andrei and Elizabeth’s (Libby) appearance on the upcoming season of Happily Ever After.

Many viewers think their storyline is played out and the 90 Day Fiance franchise has given them and Elizabeth’s family way too much screen time.

Andrei has been labeled as a 90 Day Fiance villain for his misogynistic and patronizing personality, which fans were entertained by at one point but have grown tired of.

Libby’s family was highlighted in almost every episode seemingly to show how the typical American family dynamic interacts with a different culture, but viewers get it already.

The trailers for the couples’ upcoming time on HEA prove that the season will be full of drama, and fans are hoping for some surprises and something different than they are used to seeing from them.

Fans are showing no mercy with their opinions of Andrei and Libby and the family

The typical storyline we have been seeing from Andrei and Libby is her family questioning Andrei’s motives for the relationship and Andrei bragging about how he doesn’t have to get a job and is a stay-at-home dad, or is contradicting himself by assigning gender roles. Then Andrei gets Elizabeth’s Dad to pay for things while Libby threatens Andrei to cancel yet another upcoming wedding. Fans are getting tired of it.

Fans are not stoked to see Elizabeth and Andrei back on Happily Ever After. Pic credit: u/xscoopitywhoop/Reddit

Fans can’t discuss Elizabeth and Andrei without talking about Elizabeth’s family, and they had a lot to say. They covered everything from Chuck’s jowls to Charlie’s wife’s refund gap on OnlyFans.

Fans went in on Elizabeth’s Dad, Chuck. Pic credit: u/xscoopitywhoop/Reddit

Fans are especially bringing up OnlyFans, of which Libby, her sisters and brother have. Last year Libby had an embarrassing OnlyFans moment when viewers could see a tampon string hanging in one of her photos where she also had dirty feet, and she has still not lived that down.

Fans talked about all the OnlyFans in Elizabeth’s family. Pic credit: u/xscoopitywhoop/Reddit

Libby’s sister’s accounts are apparently very explicit, with her sister-in-law getting the raunchiest featuring Charlie.

90 Day Fiance fans think that Libby, Andrei and her family are delusional in thinking that they get so much hate because people are “jealous.” They also think that the family ramps up the drama because they want to get their own spinoff like The Family Chantal.

Fans made it known that they are not jealous of Elizabeth and Andrei. Pic credit: u/xscoopitywhoop/Reddit

Elizabeth and Andrei’s storyline this season

This season on Happily Ever After, Elizabeth, Andrei and their daughter will be going on a family reunion road trip to Maryland with the rest of her family.

From the trailers, it looks like a fight will ensue between Libby and one of her sisters over her treatment of Andrei, and the rest of her family will get involved.

Despite the qualms that fans have with Libby, Andrei and her family, the drama that was promised in the trailers look entertaining, and this season of Happily Ever After will provide plenty of good drama.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will premiere Sunday, April 25 at 8/7c on TLC.