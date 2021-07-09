90 Day Fiance: Tiffany Franco confirms separation from Ronald Smith after their latest blowout

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are separating Pic credit: TLC

After years of breakups and makeups 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are officially over — although with these two anything can change.

For now, however, the couple is separated after a fight played out just a few hours ago.

During the nasty, he said/she said drama, Tiffany accused her husband of mental abuse and posted several screenshot messages of him berating her.

Ronald in turn shared a video and explained that the messages were in retaliation after finding out that his wife lied about his visa. Now it’s clear that the couple cannot work things out because Tiffany just announced their separation.

Tiffany Franco announces separation from Ronald Smith

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple’s recent drama played out on Instagram so it makes sense that Tiffany would announce their separation on the social media platform. The mom-of-two shared the news in her Instagram stories hours ago.

“Unfortunately, I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating. I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media,” wrote Tiffany in her post. “Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than what we can offer each other at the moment.”

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith were having issues

The many problems between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars have been playing out on the show all season and it’s clear that they had some trust issues to work out. Ronald and Tiffany were both hiding things from each other and it was bound to get messy.

They were in the process of getting Ronald his visa so that he could move to the U.S to live with Tiffany and the kids. However, Ronald didn’t seem too interested in getting his visa during a mock interview that Tiffany had arranged.

She had planned a trip to visit him in South Africa and he had already etched a plot in his mind to force Tiffany and the kids to stay there.

But based on his behavior when his family finally arrived, it wasn’t surprising that hours into the trip, Tiffany was already frustrated and wanted to leave.

However, Ronald wasn’t the only one keeping secrets as Tiffany had one of her own as well.

The couple had agreed that if Ronald’s visa was denied they would move to South Africa to live with him. But Tiffany had long since changed her mind about that and everyone knew except for him.

The fact that both of them were holding secrets from each other certainly wasn’t a recipe for a successful marriage. If the couple agrees to a divorce, let’s hope they can at least keep things civil for the sake of the kids.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.