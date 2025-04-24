90 Day Fiancé: Familiar faces return for latest spin-off, 90 Day: Hunt for Love

TLC has unveiled yet another 90 Day Fiancé spin-off.

This time, eight cast members from the franchise are single and ready to mingle as they return to find love in 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

Rob Warne, Cortney Reardanz, Colt Johnson, Chantel Everett, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, Tim Malcolm, Tiffany Franco, and Jeniffer Tarazona are on the prowl for their significant others.

90 Day: Hunt for Love will see Rob, Cortney, Colt, Chantel, Usman, Tim, Tiffany, and Jeniffer travel to Tulum, Mexico.

There they’ll be set up with “new sexy singles.”

In the official trailer, the group gathers with three relationship professionals who have put together a series of mixers, dates, and events to help them find their special someone.

90 Day Fiancé alums share their intentions in the 90 Day: Hunt for Love trailer

Several cast members share their intentions for the season in the preview.

Tiffany admits that she’s “super f****** single,” and needs “professional” help getting back in the dating game; Cortney says she plans to get “white girl wasted” the entire trip; and Usman “Sojaboy” reveals he’s ready to find love as he declares, “Let’s go!”

Tim is aware “there’s no telling what’s going to happen,” while a couple of his castmates, Rob and Chantel, are seen making out with some of the new singles.

Jeniffer seems to have gotten herself caught in a love triangle. She tells producers she wants to marry a new eligible bachelor named Cole, but she wants to “f***” her castmate, Rob Warne.

And speaking of Rob, he causes a ruckus when he gets into a heated scuffle with one of the bachelors.

Cortney and Usman have a deep conversation, leaving Cortney in tears as she admits she “[doesn’t] know what to do at this point.”

One mystery cast member gets carted off on a gurney and driven off in an ambulance as Cortney is seen crying as she watches them drive away.

90 Day: Hunt for Love details were leaked last year

Some of the events coming this season in 90 Day: Hunt for Love were already predicted months ago.

90 Day Fiancé blogger Shabooty spilled the tea last year, revealing the new spin-off (thought initially to be called 90 Day House) was filming in Mexico.

He also reported some of the coming drama, including who the unidentified cast member in the ambulance is.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shabooty claimed that Colt Johnson was gravely injured during filming.

According to the report, Colt “almost died” when he supposedly re-broke his femur in another “devastating” accident.

Not only that, but Colt allegedly got involved romantically with Cortney—after she reputedly “dumped” Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, that is.

Additionally, Shabooty’s sources told him that at least one of the cast members, Jeniffer Tarazona, was busy while filming.

Purportedly, Jeniffer hooked up with not one, but three cast members: Rob, Chantel, and one of the new, eligible singles.

Aside from her sexual encounters, Jeniffer was also reportedly involved in a verbal exchange with her ex, Tim Malcolm.

Jeniffer reportedly “blurted out” that Tim “paid a guy to hook up” with her as he “watched in the corner.”

This spin-off already promises an explosive series of highs and lows, and we can’t wait to see all that 90 Day: Hunt for Love has in store.

90 Day: Hunt for Love premieres Monday, May 26, at 8/7c on TLC.