90 Day Fiance’s Colt Johnson dating Cortney Reardanz as he recovers from Ozempic-induced injury

Colt Johnson’s use of Ozempic has reportedly led to a romantic relationship with a fellow 90 Day Fiance star.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Colt was filming the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day House, when he suffered a gruesome injury and “almost died.”

Colt was already healing from a prior leg injury that required multiple surgeries and left him with a limp when he re-injured himself on location in Mexico.

Apparently, Colt’s injury stemmed from the use of the popular weight-loss medication Ozempic.

90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty spilled the details on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Shabooty writes that Colt allegedly got “insanely jealous” of his ex, Vanessa Guerrera’s post-breakup weight loss.

Colt Johnson turns to Ozempic to rival his ex, Vanessa Guerra’s revenge body

To shed some weight of his own, Colt began using Ozempic to slim down quickly.

However, Ozempic reportedly “can lead to bone density loss and brittle bones” as a side effect. Since Colt was already recovering from a broken femur, he was highly susceptible to further injuries.

According to Shabooty, Colt shattered his femur for a second time while filming 90 Day House, rendering him unable to continue filming.

Colt then left the house in Mexico, but since he allegedly had no place to stay, he stayed with fellow 90 Day Fiance star Cortney Reardanz in her Orlando, Florida, home.

Here is the working tea on what went down w/ Colt…(allegedly). Word is Vanessa dropped extensive weight due to working out and Colt got insanely jealous. Colt (a man of short cuts) started taking Ozempic to try to drop weight quickly. A literal listed side effect of Ozempic is… pic.twitter.com/ftHNf1Hgmg — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) October 28, 2024

Shabooty can’t confirm whether Colt and Cortney are a “real” romantic couple, but Colt has supposedly “cut off his previous girlfriends for Cortney.”

90 Day Fiance fans call Cortney ‘desperate’ and ‘thirsty’ for dating Colt

After hearing the rumors on Shabooty’s post, 90 Day Fiance fans reacted.

Quite a few X users reprimanded Cortney for dating Colt.

“Cortney is not my favorite, but even she deserves better than Colt,” wrote one 90 Day Fiance fan.

Another X user added, “Eww that Courtney still creeping around.”

@carlarfn called Cortney “desperate,” and @coltspapa said, “Oh My God she can’t be that thirsty.”

“Girl if your that dry just go splash some water on that thing,” the comment continued. “Not colt.”

Cortney is using weight loss drugs to lose weight, too

It appears that birds of a feather flock together.

Cortney uploaded a weight loss update on Instagram, revealing that she, too, used a weight-loss drug, Semaglutide, to shed 30 pounds.

Cortney weighed 205 pounds at her heaviest and is now down to 175 pounds.

In her Reel, Cortney told her followers that she hopes to lose another 20 to 30 pounds by stepping up her diet and exercising to hit her goal of 150-160 pounds.

“But this is where I’m at,” Cortney said. “I’m feeling happy, confident, [and have] more energy.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.