Colt Johnson ‘almost died’ filming new 90 Day Fiance spinoff

Colt Johnson has had a rough go of it.

According to a 90 Day Fiance insider, Colt is making a turbulent return to reality TV—or at least he attempted to, anyway.

According to Shabooty on Instagram, the 39-year-old reality television personality was filming for 90 Day Fiance’s latest spinoff when he was gravely injured.

The 90 Day Fiance blogger detailed the tea in a post captioned, “Here’s the latest tea on Coltea aka Colt.”

“His filming on Mexico’s 90 Day Fiance House got cut short due to YET ANOTHER LEG INJURY! Sigh. Read the graphic for the shabooty scoop! To Tea or not to Tea, that is the quesTEAion?”

In the accompanying graphic, Shabooty claimed that Colt was filming in Mexico for a 90 Day Fiance spinoff called 90 Day House.

Apparently, Colt was still suffering from the injury he sustained on a trampoline in 2023, in which he dislocated and broke his leg, tore his meniscus, and underwent multiple surgeries, leaving him in pain and with a limp.

Colt Johnson suffered a ‘devastating’ injury while filming a 90 Day Fiance spinoff

According to the report, Colt got injured again and “almost died.”

Word is that Colt reinjured the same leg, rebreaking his femur in another “devastating” injury.

Colt is still on the prowl for a Brazilian lady love

Despite his health issues, Colt is rumored to be recovering in Florida with a new love interest.

Reportedly, Colt’s new lady is from Brazil, like two of his exes, Larissa Lima and Jess Caroline.

In fact, Shabooty reports that Colt has been dating “multiple” Brazilian women since his breakup with Vanessa.

Colt’s return to 90 Day Fiance franchise

Reportedly, Colt will appear alongside other familiar faces in Season 1 of 90 Day House.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Colt will be joined by his fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates Rob Warne, Tim Malcolm, Chantel Everett, Jeniffer Tarazona, Usman Umar, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz.

The housemates will cohabitate in a house on the beach and “get therapy for [their] failed relationships” while being fixed up with eligible singles.

The spinoff is said to be a mashup of two other recent 90 Day Fiance spinoffs: 90 Day: The Single Life and 90 Day: The Last Resort.

90 Day Fiance viewers could do without Colt’s return to reality TV

Now that we know Colt is returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, the real question is: do viewers want to see him back on their TV screens?

Judging by the comments section in Shabooty’s post, it seems they do not.

“They need to let these people’s 15 mins dry up,” voiced @sassy_sweetheart__.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan added, “Put Colt in the pile with Angela, Ed, Loren, and the Silvas.”

“I want off of this roller coaster 🎢,” complained another Instagram user.

“Why do they keep pushing him on viewers?” questioned one commenter. “Nobody wants to see him.”

George Mossey added, “Coltee? In the 90 day house? No thanks.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.