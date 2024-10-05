90 Day Fiance’s latest spin-off 90 Day House reportedly filming in Mexico, cast revealed

Another 90 Day Fiance spin-off is reportedly in the works, this time bringing cast members under one roof on the beaches of Mexico.

Since its inception in 2014, the 90 Day Fiance franchise has unveiled over 20 spin-offs.

The show has become popular among reality TV viewers, and it’s easy to see why.

American cast members share their international love stories, allowing TLC’s cameras to follow them as they navigate bringing their spouses-to-be to America on a K-1 visa.

We’ve been introduced to many couples since Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, and the spin-offs keep coming.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The latest spin-off is reportedly a mashup of two other spin-offs, 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day House is reportedly filming in Mexico

According to Shabooty on Instagram, the spin-off, reportedly titled 90 Day House, is filming south of the border and features at least eight eligible singles from the franchise.

As Shabooty noted, Reddit user u/GalaxyL7 was the first to post about the new series.

As their post reads, “Guys TLC is Filming a new 90 Day Show right now in México is similar to The Last Resort but different because is single cast members.”

“They are going to be in a house in the beach and are going to also get therapy for they failed relationships,” the post continues. “And they’re going to bring single men and women to see if they can start romances with the 90 day cast members. There will also be parties and alcohol.”

90 Day House cast revealed

The cast members allegedly include a variety of new and old castmates: Rob Warne, Tim Malcolm, Chantel Everett, Jeniffer Tarazona, Colt Johnson, Usman Umar, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz.

As far as we know, the cast members are single and ready to mingle, including Rob Warne, who has supposedly split from his wife, Sophie Sierra.

Interestingly, two of the cast members are also exes. Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona debuted their love story during Season 3 of the flagship series.

Chantel was featured in Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life and found her love interest in Greece following her divorce from Pedro Jiimeno, but things fizzled out, so she’s still on the hunt for a new man.

Usman Umar is dipping his toes back into the dating pool after his breakup with Kimberly Menzies; Colt Johnson and his wife, Vanessa Guerra, split earlier this year; Tiffany Franco is looking for love again amid her split from Ronald Smith; and as we watched in the last installment of 90 Day Diaries, Cortney still hasn’t found her Prince Charming.

90 Day House is said to be a mashup of 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Last Resort saw couples from the franchise attend a couples’ retreat in Florida to work through their relationship issues with the help of a team of professionals.

The series ended with each couple deciding to either recommit to each other or go their separate ways.

90 Day: The Single Life, which has aired for four seasons, saw eligible bachelors and bachelorettes from the franchise on the prowl for love after ending it with their significant others.

There has been talk of multiple spin-offs filming in recent months. This includes Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort and Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 2 of The Last Resort will reportedly include the following couples: Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra; Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina; Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg; Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo; and Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj.

Two names commonly mentioned when a new 90 Day Fiance spin-off is mentioned have not appeared this time.

Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem’s names were not included in the cast, which would be music to many 90 Day Fiance viewers’ ears.

But, as we know, 90 Day Fiance often includes last-minute surprises, so we wouldn’t be shocked if these two highly controversial (and newly single) cast members nudge their way into yet another spin-off.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.