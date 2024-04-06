Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj spotted filming for 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2

Get ready for some more Silva shenanigans, 90 Day Fiance fans, because Stacey and Florian are returning to TLC.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Stacey and her 20-years-younger Albanian husband, Florian Sukaj, on the small screen.

Since Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey ended in April 2023, viewers have been waiting to hear whether the 90 Day Fiance spinoff would be renewed.

Rumors stated the Silva sisters’ spin-off was canceled by TLC. But the network hasn’t given us any official word just yet.

In the meantime, Stacey and Florian’s recent whereabouts are adding fuel to the fire and could be a clue that Darcey & Stacey is dunzo.

That’s because the reality TV stars were recently spotted in Arizona with several other couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and they were reportedly filming for a different spin-off: 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

Reality TV stars Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are reportedly filming Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos and a video of the couple, joined by Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, and some camera operators.

In the posts, the couples rode a trolley through the parking lot of a strip mall at sunset as a 90 Day Fiance onlooker captured the footage.

Florian was clad in a pale blue button-down shirt and jeans, while Stacey appeared to be wearing a black cowgirl hat per the still shot, originally uploaded to Reddit by u/pnovaz.

Stacey and Florian will join four other couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shabooty also revealed the other couples joining Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Rob and Sophie were among the cast members. So were Brandon and Julia, Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, and a mystery blonde.

Stacey could be the woman with platinum blonde hair who some surmised was 90 Day Fiance alum Nikki Exotika.

Nikki insisted she wasn’t in Arizona, telling a curious 90 Day Fiance fan, “THAT WAS NOT ME!!! I guarantee you, I’m in NEW JERSEY!!!”

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Rob and Sophie uploaded photos to their respective Instagram accounts on Easter Sunday, and the backgrounds in their photos were identical.

The photos appeared to be taken at the resort where Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort is reportedly filmed in Arizona.

Jasmine Pineda was also spotted taking photos in the same location, possibly proving the gossip accurate.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.