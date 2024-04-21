90 Day Fiance viewers want Big Ed and Liz Woods removed from the franchise: ‘Get them off my TV’

90 Day Fiance viewers have had enough of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ storyline.

In fact, they want them removed from the franchise.

Although we already know that Ed and Liz have split, their storyline is still playing out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance shared a preview clip from Sunday night’s episode of Happily Ever After? on X, featuring Big Ed and Liz.

The caption asks, “Are Ed and Liz going to go through yet *another* break up? Find out on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, tonight at 8/7c,” and in the clip, Liz explains that she and Ed got into another argument.

“I go to bed, I wake up, and he’s gone,” Liz says during her confessional as she takes a deep breath and dramatic music plays before the clip ends.

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers expressed outrage that Ed and Liz’s storyline is still being featured on the show, and demanded they be cut from the franchise.

90 Day Fiance viewers are so over Big Ed and Liz

One disgruntled X user griped, “I stopped watching a long time ago because of toxic couples like this. Don’t miss it at all. I couldn’t care less if they stay with each other or break up.”

Another critic admitted they don’t care about Liz and Ed’s storyline, comparing their relationship to a “bad Playlist on repeat.”

90 Day Fiance viewers expressed that they are tired of Liz and Ed’s storyline. Pic credit: @90DayFiance/X

“No, no and no. TLC, nobody, I repeat nobody wants to see these people ever again,” added @powen123.

More and more 90 Day Fiance fans jumped on board, adding that they “couldn’t give a f**k at this point” about Liz and Ed and calling Ed an “abusive a**hole” and Liz an “idiot.”

Another X user asked, “Do they realize that NO ONE gives a flying Willenda what happens to them?”

Along with a gif of a woman saying, “We don’t give a damn,” yet another complainer demanded, “Just get them off my TV.”

Big Ed and Liz’s storyline on Happily Ever After?

Currently on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Liz and Ed are still in the stages of planning their wedding, despite frequent arguments.

While we know that Liz and Ed have broken things off and Liz has moved on with a new significant other, it’s unclear whether these two actually went through with tying the knot.

Although their wedding invitation was leaked online, there haven’t been any leaked photos from their wedding day.

Perhaps tonight’s episode will shed some light on whether Liz and Ed went through with tying the knot.

With Liz admitting that Ed jumped ship unexpectedly, could it mean that he got cold feet ahead of their wedding day?

At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised by anything in Liz and Ed’s storyline.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.