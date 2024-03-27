90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 cast leaked — Here are the 5 couples reportedly returning to the spinoff

90 Day: The Last Resort fans, get ready because the cast for Season 2 of the popular spinoff has been announced.

It may not be official at this point, but an eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan spotted several couples from the franchise filming at an Arizona resort.

Unlike last season, which was filmed at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Florida, Season 2 was reportedly filmed in The Grand Canyon State.

Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post this week that included a screenshot from a Reddit thread spilling all of the tea.

Reddit user u/beyleesi titled their post, “Who do you think she was?” describing who they saw at the resort and inviting other 90 Day Fiance fans to guess who one mystery blonde might have been.

“At first I saw Brandon and had to do a double take because I was confused as to why I recognized this man then realized ‘oh I think he’s from 90 day’ then Julia popped out and I was like yuh…” u/beyleesi began.

90 Day Fiance cast members spotted in Arizona filming Season 2 of The Last Resort

Continuing to describe their encounter, the Redditor claimed to have seen Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne hanging out with Brandon and Julia.

☕️ The Last Resort Season 2 Cast:

Brandon and Julia

Sophie and Rob

Binyam and Ariela

Jasmine and Gino

Maybe: Nikki and an iPad 🤣#90DayFiance #thelastresort ☕️ pic.twitter.com/4TWiN2hQcM — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) March 26, 2024

Soon after, the resort guest said they saw the above-named quartet hanging out with some other 90 Day Fiance personalities, including Biniyam Shibre, Jasmine Pineda, Gino Palazzolo, and “some blonde with a cowgirl hat and really big lips.”

Other Redditors surmised who the mystery blonde may have been, with many guessing it was Biniyam’s wife, Ariela Weinberg.

Nikki Exotika denies filming for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Some suspected that it could have been Nikki Exotika or Darcey Silva, but apparently, Nikki made it clear that it wasn’t her.

Shabooty shared a screenshot of a post from Nikki in the comments of their tweet in which she wrote, “THAT WAS NOT ME!!! I guarantee you, I’m in NEW JERSEY!!!”

Shabooty did some further investigating and posted some photos from some of the alleged cast of Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, seemingly proving they were at the same Arizona resort.

One such photo was of Jasmine Pineda, clad in a bikini and standing in front of a building with a coral-colored wall, and another depicted Sophie Sierra seemingly posing from the same location.

Sharp Entertainment announces a Last Resort casting call for therapists

While we don’t know for certain if these are the cast members, we do know that Sharp Entertainment put out a flyer late last year calling for “innovated coaches” with “out-of-the-box therapy methods” to apply for a casting call on Instagram.

The post has since been removed from 90 Day Fiance Casting’s Instagram feed, but as Monsters and Critics reported in November 2023, the production company asked interested parties to apply by emailing [email protected].

Another Redditor shared a screenshot of a post claiming that Miona and Jibri Bell would be part of the cast and that the same therapists from Season 1 – Petey Silveira, Dr. Janie Lacey, and Dr. Jason Prendergast – would be returning to the cast.

It’s speculated that filming began in December 2023/January 2024 and that Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort will air in August/September 2024.

The premise of the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff is that couples will spend time at a beautifully appointed resort and work with a team of therapists to sort out their relationship woes.

At the end of the retreat, couples are faced with deciding to either participate in a recommitment ceremony or go their separate ways.

Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort resulted in two breakups

As we watched in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, most of the couples succeeded and remained together, but two of them split.

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown were the first couple to leave the resort and call it quits.

The remaining couples were able to work through their issues except for one.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi all recommitted themselves to each other, but Kalani Faagata and Aseulu Pulaa went their separate ways when Kalani deemed his cheating ways too much to bear.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.