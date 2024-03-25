Sophie Sierra split from Rob Warne, filming for next season of 90 Day: The Single Life?

Rumors are swirling that Sophie Sierra has kicked Rob Warne to the curb and is already filming for a new 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched this couple’s tumultuous storyline unfold, first during Season 10 of the flagship series and now in Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

Their romance was riddled with red flags from the get-go, between Rob’s online affairs, their disagreements over living situations, and Sophie’s hesitation to commit to her husband.

Despite all of the ups and downs between these two, and Sophie having a gut feeling she might be doing the wrong thing, they decided to tie the knot anyway.

Since then, their troubles have only intensified. Since moving out of her and Rob’s Texas abode, Sophie is rooming with a friend, and she tellingly left her wedding band behind.

Although Rob wants to work through their issues, Sophie isn’t sure he’s worth fighting for, and her mom, Claire, certainly doesn’t think so.

Rumor has it that Sophie Sierra has split from Rob Warne

With all of the drama surrounding Rob and Sophie’s marriage, word on the street is that off camera, Sophie is already a single woman again and will appear on the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

But is there any truth to the gossip? Let’s take a look.

90 Day Fiance recently shared a clip from Sunday’s episode on Instagram, showing Sophie questioning whether she and Rob’s marriage would survive and whether she wants to get back together with him or not.

“I know he wants to work things out, and I’m glad, but I just … I don’t know if I want to,” Sophie admitted in the clip.

In the comments section of the post, 90 Day Fiance fans sounded off, many of them questioning why Sophie went through with marrying Rob in the first place.

Others called out Rob’s behavior, and on top of that, there were quite a few comments hinting that behind the scenes, Sophie and Rob have already parted ways for good and that Sophie has been busy filming her next spinoff.

Is Sophie filming for Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life?

In the comments section, @mamiabcde21 teased, “Spoiler alert: They’re now separated but still live in Austin, TX. Sophie is going to be on the next Single Life and already started filming.”

In response to another commenter who predicted that Sophie would appear on the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life “in the blink of any eye,” another 90 Day Fiance fan echoed the same gossip.

Rumor has it that Sophie is filming for another 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“She IS!” wrote @ohsosavvy_. “They are already filming.”

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life is currently wrapping up on TLC, with Part 2 of the Tell All airing tonight.

So, does that mean filming for Season 5 is already underway? And is Sophie among the cast members who will search for love following a rumored split from Rob?

Sharp Entertainment is currently casting for 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs

Despite the tittle-tattle online, we don’t know for certain, but in the meantime, we do know several other spinoffs are currently in the works.

@90dayfiancecast recently posted some casting calls on Instagram, calling for couples interested in filming for 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

In one such post, the caption read, “We are currently casting for an international reality series and are looking for men & women who are in a relationship with a U.S. citizen.”

The caption also described what type of couples they’re looking for and directed interested parties to contact Sharp Entertainment via email to apply.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.