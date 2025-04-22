Tim Malcolm cryptically professing love for Paola Mayfield after Las Vegas meetup?

Tim Malcolm has been busy this weekend. He was spotted enjoying a TNA wrestling event in Las Vegas.

The 90-Day Fiance star is a longtime wrestling fan, and it turns out that many wrestlers and wrestling fans are also fans of Tim.

At one point during the event, he was even called out by the announcer as they scanned the crowd for celebrities, and while she was not announced as being in attendance, Tim was sitting by none other than Paola Mayfield.

Paola made her wrestling debut in 2021 and has joined WOW—Women of Wrestling—where she’s known as the Colombian G.O.A.T.

It seems fitting for the reality star, who also won the first season of The Goat on Amazon Prime.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But after the epic meetup, based on a few clues that he left behind on social media, something may be going on between Tim and Paola.

Tim Malcolm’s musings after weekend in Las Vegas

It’s no secret that Tim Malcolm has been crushing on Paola Mayfield for a long time, after he shared as much on Season 1 of The Single Life, and it seems there may be something behind their Las Vegas meetup.

After the 90 Day Fiance stars were spotted taking in the TNA event together, Tim shared a video at the airport on his way home, and there was a lot to unpack.

After making his way through security, Tim hit record and called the Las Vegas weekend “one of the most interesting trips I think I’ve ever been on.”

And Tim has taken some very interesting trips, some of them televised, so this one had to be extra special to get that disclaimer.

As he headed “back to reality,” Tim mused about making some new friends that he said he may or may not ever see again.

Based on a comment from Paola on that same post, he will be seeing her again!

Paola has seen Tim’s video. Pic credit: @el_gringo_charlotte/Instagram

“Out of everything, the friendships were the most important because I met really with three strangers and we became a little family for four days. Insane.”

He continued, “God really played with me this time. I still gotta figure out what he was trying to tell me.”

After that statement, a series of three graphics popped up on the screen, and this is where things got a little weird… and cryptic.

Is Tim Malcolm calling out Russ Mayfield?

Tim pinned a comment to the post that clearly calls out Russ. He wrote, “A couple of years ago on the single life tell all, I was asked who my 90-day crush was—I finally met her, and I must say that it was a truly good pick. ❤️ There is a really blind yet lucky man out there who I hope understands soon that a blind man who sees is better than a seeing man who is blind.”

It’s no secret that Pao and Russ have had their share of issues over the years, and it seems that perhaps they are still having some marital issues right now, especially when you look at the rest of Tim’s video.

We’ve laid out screenshots of the last three graphics Tim shared in the video above side by side to help make his message a bit clearer.

It turns out that the somber music playing in the background of Tim’s video comes from a pivotal moment in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The three slides read, in succession, “She is too perfect” and “You are not, followed by “worthy.”

This is clearly about Paola as the P in the first slide, A in the second, and O in the third are all bolded to spell her name. The second image is a Colombian flag, and the third is an image of a goat, and as we said previously, Paola won the first season of The Goat.

Tim Malcolm is clearly trying to say something. Pic credit: el_gringo_charlotte/Instagram

Well played, Tim!

Tim and Paola spent a lot of time together in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @el_gringo_charlotte/Instagram

He and Paola took and posted photos together all weekend in Las Vegas, so now we’re left to wonder if there’s something going on between the two of them and what exactly is it that Tim is trying to tell us.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.