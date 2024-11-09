90 Day Fiance’s Cortney Reardanz ‘dumped’ Sojaboy to be with Colt Johnson on latest spinoff

There’s a love triangle brewing among several 90 Day Fiance cast members.

Cortney Reardanz, Usman “Sojaboy” Usmar, and Colt Johnson are reportedly involved in the latest piping hot tea in the 90 Day Fiance universe.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the franchise’s latest spinoff, 90 Day House, has been filming in Mexico.

Rob Warne, Tim Malcolm, Chantel Everett, Jeniffer Tarazona, Colt Johnson, Usman Umar, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz reportedly joined the cast of 90 Day House in an effort to start romances with each other and/or new castmates.

We’ve already reported that Cortney and Colt entered into a romantic relationship after 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty broke the news on Instagram.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And now, Shabooty has more information about the unlikely duo hooking up in Mexico and is exposing details about a third 90 Day Fiance cast member who entered the picture before Cortney got involved with Colt.

Cortney and Usman were a ‘potential item’

Per Shabooty’s latest Instagram post, Cortney was getting flirty with Usman on social media before they began filming 90 Day House.

As Shabooty explains, “The play here was to establish a flirty bond with Sojaboy in advance of the show, so when they got to Mexico, them being a potential item was already established.”

This meant that Usman was Cortney’s first romantic partner on 90 Day House, and it was reportedly “agreed in advance that they would be a couple together when they got there.”

However, Cortney purportedly had a change of heart and kicked Usman to the curb, going after Colt instead because he’s “the bigger name” among the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

It’s said that Cortney “faked on” Usman and started “making out” with Colt during filming.

Shabooty’s sources tell him that Cortney went after Colt “for the potential TLC money” due to his 90 Day Fiance “star power.”

Colt was staying at Cortney’s house while he recuperated from an injury

As Monsters and Critics reported, Colt reportedly ended up staying in Cortney’s Florida home after he reinjured his leg.

Colt suffered a second gruesome injury, requiring that he drop out of filming, and Cortney offered up her Orlando home for him to recuperate.

Apparently, Colt was using Ozempic in an effort to lose weight – after becoming jealous that his ex, Vanessa Guerra, shed some major pounds – and thereby weakened his bone density, causing him to “shatter” his femur again.

But, as Shabooty also reports, Cortney has since kicked Colt out of her home (which she shares with her parents), which has left Colt “reeling.”

90 Day Fiance fans and cast react to Cortney, Usman, and Colt’s love triangle

Upon hearing the news in Shabooty’s Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance fans raced to the comments section to react.

“Now this is some tea. That girl will do anything to stay relevant & for screen time,” said one Instagram user of Cortney.

Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Another added, “😮‍💨🫣 great picks she’s got there lol smh.”

One 90 Day Fiance fan called all of the cast members “thirsty.”

“Lord, so much drama and chaos! What a mess!” exclaimed @sheila_holder.

@bethanyborton added, “Man what the heck!!!”

Among the 90 Day Fiance viewers’ comments was one from Colt’s ex, Vanessa, whose feedback may have been the snarkiest of them all.

Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

“Let’s look on the bright side…. atleast i don’t have to do a second tour of nurse duty 💀💀😂😂 #pettyislife,” Vanessa wrote.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.