90 Day Fiance spinoff leak: Jeniffer Tarazona hooks up with Rob Warne and Chantel Everett?

Jeniffer Tarazona allegedly got busy with some of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates while filming a 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the franchise’s latest spinoff, 90 Day House, is said to have been filming in Mexico.

A 90 Day Fiance fan spilled the tea on Reddit, claiming that single 90 Day Fiance cast members were put up in a beach house to mingle with new eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

The Redditor posted that the cast members would receive therapy for their failed relationships and that parties and alcohol would be involved.

The cast allegedly consists of Rob Warne, Tim Malcolm, Chantel Everett, Jeniffer Tarazona, Colt Johnson, Usman Umar, Tiffany Franco, and Cortney Reardanz.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We’ve already heard that Colt Johnson reportedly “almost died” during filming after suffering a grave injury to his leg, and now, we’re hearing that some serious hanky-panky went down as well.

Jeniffer Tarazona reportedly hooked up with several 90 Day Fiance castmates while filming the latest spinoff

According to some “molten” hot tea spilled by Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter), TLC’s camera crews captured some wild and “sordid” happenings on film.

SWIPE LEFT ⬅️⬅️⬅️🫖🫖🫖 This tea is molten hot and it’s imported straight from Mexico🇲🇽. Here’s the new tea I have unearthed from the recently filmed 90 Day Fiance Mexico House Show! #90dayfiance #90dayhouse #90dayfiancenolimits 🔥🫖 pic.twitter.com/vVz5cPLSTE — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) October 23, 2024

For starters, Jeniffer Tarazona was allegedly busy during filming, hooking up with Rob Warne, Chantel Everett, and a new cast member.

According to Shabooty and sources, Jeniffer not only hooked up with one of the singles sent to the house but also spent time with Rob Warne in the pool.

Apparently, Jeniffer and Rob snuck off, so their pool shenanigans weren’t caught on film, but the duo ended up as “lovers” after all was said and done.

Jeniffer’s shenanigans didn’t stop there, either. Shabooty also reports that Jeniffer and Chantel Everett shared a kiss, although it “may have just been for the cameras and nothing serious.”

To make matters even more interesting, Chantel supposedly gets involved in a lesbian relationship with one of the new cast members by the end of the season.

‘Sordid’ details emerge about Tim Malcolm and Jeniffer Tarazona’s relationship

According to Shabooty, Jeniffer was involved in yet another scandalous incident involving her ex, Tim Malcolm.

During the show, Jeniffer allegedly “blurted out” some “sordid” details about an encounter with Tim.

Shabooty writes that “when she was with Tim he paid a guy to hook up with [Jeniffer] as he watched in the corner (kind of like how Diddy would reportedly do).”

90 Day Fiance fans are in for a treat if the rumors are true

If this information is, in fact, accurate, that’s certainly some steaming hot tea.

We haven’t even received official word that 90 Day House is/was in production, so the details surrounding its filming remain to be seen.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled and our ears open for any more tea involving the newest spinoff to (reportedly) come out of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.