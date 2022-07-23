90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith seemingly confirms Tiffany Franco reconciliation with throwback kissing photo

Ronald Smith shares a photo with Tiffany Franco sparking rumors of a reconciliation. Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance first met Ronald Smith and Tiffany Franco during Season 1 of The Other Way.

The spin-off series focused on Americans moving to a foreign country to be with their partners. The show flipped the script on the traditional plot of 90 Day Fiance and highlighted the struggles of moving abroad for the sake of love.

Tiffany, who lived in Maryland, was ready to risk it all to be with her long-time boyfriend, Ronald. She packed up her belongings and her son and moved to South Africa hoping to create a new life.

Sadly, Ronald and Tiffany’s relationship didn’t work out as expected once she arrived in his country. She discovered some questionable things from his past and the two struggled financially. Before long, the couple split, and Tiffany returned home to America.

After being separated for some time, rumors of the couple getting back together began to surface. Neither of them confirmed their reconciliation, however, cryptic posts on social media led fans to believe the rumors were true.

After months of speculation, Ronald seems to be confirming that the two may have worked things out and are back together.

Ronald Smith shares a throwback pic with Tiffany Franco

Ronald’s Instagram page mostly featured photos of himself, his kids, and his interests which include riding his motorcycle.

However, he recently switched things up and shared a throwback pic of himself and Tiffany. In the photo, the two are seen kissing as Ronald captures the image on his phone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ronald’s post come just months after Tiffany raised suspicion that the two were back together. She shared a post showing the two on a video call where Ronald had fallen asleep. In addition to that, Tiffany also shared a video of their wedding which sparked more speculation.

Amid her posts, fans also noticed that Ronald deleted all posts featuring his girlfriend, Lauren. Fans believe the two broke up and he began to rekindle his relationship with Tiffany.

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have a long history together

Shortly after Tiffany moved to South Africa, she became pregnant with the couple’s daughter. Before giving birth, the couple broke up due to Ronald’s gambling addiction and his inability to provide Tiffany the life she wanted.

Tiffany gave birth to their child, Carley, and unfortunately Ronald could not be present. She later returned to South Africa so that he could meet his daughter.

While there, Tiffany hoped to resolve things with Ronald and get their relationship back on track. That didn’t happen, and Tiffany again returned home with the two of them being on bad terms.

Tiffany accused Ronald of not being a good provider, and Ronald believed Tiffany simply did not want him to get his K-1 visa and be in America. The two went through a nasty separation once again that played out on social media and on episodes of Happily Ever After? and The Other Way.

It seems like both Ronald and Tiffany are attempting to play it cool with their relationship status. However, it does appear that they may be working on making things better and at the very least are learning to be cordial with one another again.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.