Ronald Smith flaunts girlfriend and throws shade at Tiffany Franco

Ronald Smith shared a tribute to his girlfriend Lauren Fraser, but it felt like he just wanted to throw major shade at his estranged wife Tiffany Franco.

In a recent post, he raved about Lauren’s beauty and claimed that it doesn’t wash off in the shower.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was seemingly referencing Tiffany who has become a makeup guru.

The mom of two has a successful beauty brand and is constantly posting makeup tutorials online.

Meanwhile, Tiffany was throwing some shade of her own at Ronald’s expense, as she recently trashed her marriage to the South African native, calling it a “dumpster fire.”

The exes shared their posts within the same timeline, so it’s hard to tell if that’s Tiffany’s way of clapping back or the other way around.

However, one of her followers alerted the Addy Rose Cosmetics owner to her ex’s post, which she called “embarrassing.”

Ronald Smith throws shade at his ex Tiffany Franco and flaunts his new girlfriend

Ronald shared a photo with his girlfriend Lauren on Instagram and raved about her beauty.

“The truth is… My biggest flex is that my girls beauty does not wash off in the shower 😉,” he wrote. “and no doubt, even without makeup she’s still a 10!”

The makeup comment was seemingly a dig at Tiffany who enjoys showcasing her makeup skills online while promoting her brand.

Ronald made sure to restrict comments on the post–likely knowing that 90 Day Fiance fans would instantly catch the shade and respond.

Anyway, he tagged Lauren in the post and captioned it,”💕💕truth be told💕💕.”

Tiffany Franco pokes fun at her 90 Day Fiance ‘dumpster fire’ wedding

Meanwhile, Tiffany is online making fun of her relationship with Ronald, and most recently she mocked their 90 Day Fiance wedding.

These hilarious videos have become a frequent occurrence for the TLC star who is now able to look back and laugh about her tumultuous marriage.

In the latest clip, the 32-year-old was all glammed up and looking stunning.

She shared a popular wedding-themed audio and wrote, “When I got married on national television thinking I found the one but it just ended up being a nationally televised dumpster fire.”

She got a slew of responses in the comments, and one Instagram user pointed out that Ronald “posted a diss basically accusing you of wearing too much makeup 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

“that is so embarrassing for the girl,” responded Tiffany. “what would be the point about still talking about me?”

Tiffany noted in her responses that her posts are usually “harmless,” adding, “I didn’t even say anything about him at all [about] the drama for what? Why is he always watching everything I I do it’s so annoying.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.