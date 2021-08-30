90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Tiffany Franco asks fans for information about international divorce

Tiffany Franco asks her Instagram followers for information about international divorce. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Tiffany Franco said she is getting a divorce from Ronald Smith and she wants help from her followers on social media. There’s been quite a bit going on with Tiffany and Ronald today after he shared a screenshot of a nasty message that his wife sent.

The drama started after Ronald posted a selfie on his Instagram page and got some attention from his female followers. Apparently, Tiffany didn’t quite like all the attention her husband was getting, so she asked him to remove the photo and he refused.

This resulted in a profanity-laced message sent to his inbox and despite their pledge to keep the drama off of social media, Ronald shared a screenshot of the message on his Instagram story. Soon after that, Tiffany shared a message of her own, but hers was a subliminal one aimed at her husband.

Tiffany Franco asks followers for help

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star didn’t say anything directly related to Ronald’s post on Instagram. It appears Tiffany is done with the talking and is ready to take action by getting a divorce.

She wrote a post asking followers for help in getting information about international divorce. Tiffany still lives in the U.S with her two kids, but Ronald currently resides in South Africa so the divorce proceeding is not as simple as one would assume.

“Does anyone have any information about international divorce, married overseas but still living in two countries, how does one start the process?” wrote Tiffany, who then asked her followers to send her a message with any information they might have.

She also shared, “I applied for something online but it’s kind of shady looking, I just wanna make sure I’m doing the right thing.”

Tiffany Franco talks difficulty with international divorce

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member shared another post and explained why she’s enlisting the help of her social media followers.

Tiffany said she has tried to attain information about international divorce but is having a difficult time.

“It seems there’s not a lot of this available online and every time I contact a lawyer once I explain my situation they are kind of blocked,” noted Tiffany.

“Is there a specific type of lawyer that deals with international divorce?” she queried?

It’s too early to tell if Tiffany will actually go through with the divorce as she and Ronald have broken up and gotten back together countless times. After their blowout on social media last month Tiffany did confirm that she and Ronald were separated so let’s wait and see what she does next.

Do you think Tiffany Franco will actually file for divorce this time around?

