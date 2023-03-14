Ronald Smith claims ex Tiffany Franco is keeping their daughter from him

90 Day Fiance star Ronald Smith was fired up in a message yesterday about the daughter he shares with his ex, Tiffany Franco.

Tiffany and Ronald have had a tumultuous on and off again relationship since they got married and pregnant with their daughter Carley on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ronald and Tiffany are currently broken up, and both are dating other people. Ronald still lives in his native South Africa, and Tiffany lives in Maryland with Carley and her son, Daniel, from a previous relationship. Daniel thinks of Ronald as his father.

Over the years, both of them have made accusations about the other regarding access and desire to be in the kids’ lives.

Now, Ronald has made venomous claims against Tiffany concerning his alleged inability to have Carley in his life. Tiffany has been dating a new man whom Ronald mentioned in his post about Carley.

In his Instagram address, Ronald shared a video montage of Carley along with a caption aimed at attacking Tiffany and expressing his love for Carley.

Ronald Smith shares a pointed message about daughter Carley and ex Tiffany Franco

Ronald shared a video and caption with his 111,000 Instagram followers about his love for his daughter Carley and his disdain for his ex, Tiffany.

The post showed different pictures and videos of Ronald interacting with Carley, along with images and videos of her growing up over the last few years.

In his caption, he addressed Carley, saying, “my pokols due to some people and certain, obvious circumstances, I might not be able to hold you anytime soon again, but just know that… dada is always here and Will Always Love You🥰❤❤ no matter what.”

His message turned accusatory as he remarked, “They can try to keep you from me or teach you of another man your father-to-be(like it currently is)… just know that they have to try harder because they wont keep you from me forever because, this dada won’t stop fighting never have never will😉😘ok.”

Ronald told Carley he loved her in English and with a few endearing South African expressions. However, Ronald seemed angry in his hashtags, as he tagged, “#onefather #illfightforyou #exwifeproblems #spiteful” and “#thewheelturns.”

Ronald did not detail precisely how Tiffany was keeping Carley from him.

90 Day Fiance viewers are very familiar with Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith’s relationship

This latest drama between Ronald and Tiffany comes on the heels of years-long drama for the couple that viewers have been watching on TV.

They started out on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where Tiffany and Daniel moved to South Africa, and Tiffany married Ronald. Shortly after getting married, the pair found out they were pregnant, and Tiffany moved back to the US.

They reunited on 90 Day Fiance: What Now? before starring on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? That season, Tiffany tried to get Ronald to America on a spousal visa, but the pair broke up by the end of the season after Tiffany and the kids visited him in South Africa.

Tiffany was then a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. She dated around before going to South Africa with Carley to give her relationship with Ronald another shot.

After living there for several months, Tiffany returned to America, and the pair announced they broke up again during the Tell All for 90 Day: The Single Life. Tiffany asserted that Ronald was still involved with his recent girlfriend, Lauren, and receiving money from her. Tiffany said she had already contacted a divorce lawyer and was ready to move on.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.