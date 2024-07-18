Teresa Giudice called out for ‘bringing absolutely zero’ to RHONJ ahead of cast shake-up

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been under fire during Season 14 for many reasons.

All the cast members have been put on blast for certain actions this season, especially as alliances shift and behavior worsens.

Teresa Giudice has endured her fair share of backlash over the years on and off the show.

The latest thing the RHONJ OG has been slammed for is her new peaceful and Zen mentality.

After the most recent show where Teresa did a live for her former Namaste B$tches podcast promoting her new state of mind, a critic has come for her.

Steel Russell from the BravBros Podcast had much to say about Tre and her friend Jennifer Aydin.

Teresa Giudice called out for ‘bringing absolutely zero’ to RHONJ ahead of cast shakeup

The BravBros Podcast host discussed how the RHONJ cast has gone soft, except for Dolores Catania, and everyone wants to play the victim for episodes. Steel is over it.

It was then that he brought Teresa, the OG of the franchise, into the mix.

“I’m so sick of her just not being in the game. She’s so stuck on this Namestate era, this Peace era, that she’s bringing absolutely zero to the show,” he expressed to his BravoBros co-host, Shooter Magooter.

Steel was on a roll talking about how the Jersey women need to get their heads back in the game because the show has become a bummer.

“Jen Aydin is so irrelevant that she’s trying to latch onto any single thing she can to try to start a fight with somebody,” Steel spilled.

Although he did call out Teresa and Jen specifically, Steel was referring to how soft all the women have come and how everyone plays the victim for episodes.

“Every single one of these Housewives, except for Dolores, is softer than Charmin. They can not take anything. No criticism, no insults,” he shared.

According to Steel, the days of fun moments or fun jabs are gone because everyone takes things so personally, and that has changed the dynamics of the entire Real Housewives franchise, specifically New Jersey.

Steel isn’t the only one with serious opinions on the current season of RHONJ.

What are The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans saying about Season 14?

It’s no secret that changes are coming to New Jersey. Andy Cohen recently confirmed a reboot or rebrand was necessary for the show.

Fans have been trolling Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, this season, including how much she expressed her love for him.

Gia Giudice has come under fire as The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers over-see her on their screens.

Meanwhile, as Monsters and Critics previously, Jennifer Aydin has fans buzzing that her time’s up on the show after her latest behavior.

Even Dolores, who tends to stay out of the drama, has been slammed because of her relationship with Paul “Paul” Connell.

Oh yes… everyone has an opinion on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. BravoBros podcast host Steel went in on the ladies of New Jersey for being soft and took aim at Teresa Giudice in the process.

Do you agree or disagree with Steel?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.