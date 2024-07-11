Teresa Giudice trolled for photo claiming she loves Luis Ruelas: ‘At least someone does’

Teresa Giudice has shared her opinion with viewers since The Real Housewives of New Jersey debuted in 2009.

It’s pretty impressive that she remains on the Bravo reality series all these years later.

While we know that could change soon as the series’ future hangs in the balance, we’re sure Teresa will keep her fans updated on her life through her social media accounts.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old was dragged for what many deemed a photoshop fail when she shared a birthday message for Larsa Pippen.

Teresa did an excellent job of using the viral moment to promote her podcast, but then she returned to her regularly scheduled photo dumps of her and her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Luis has been a polarizing figure ever since he appeared on the scene, so it’s hardly surprising that fans took to the comments section of her latest effort.

Teresa Giudice’s post has many critics

“I ❤️ MY HUSBAND!!!” Teresa wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of her locking lips with Luis at an event.

“At least someone does,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Teresa Giudice is getting called out. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

We’re not sure whether Teresa reads the comments of her posts, but something tells us they would be swiftly limited if she ever did.

“Women who really love their husbands don’t have to post about it on social media,” another fan whined.

Critics are bashing Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Indeed, Teresa does share many photos of her and Luis, but why shouldn’t she?

It’s her own social media account.

Plus, she probably shares these posts to drown out the noise from the naysayers who claim Luis had ulterior motives in getting to know her.

Teresa Giudice’s post is being met with drama. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“When you have to say it over and over – are you trying to convince us or yourself?” another fan wrote.

“Please stop trying to sell him so hard! If he was likable we would see it ourselves,” another viewer added. “You can’t tell smart viewers what to think of him.”

Teresa Giudice is feeling the heat. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa’s time on RHONJ could be coming to an end

If Teresa’s time on RHONJ does end, we can probably expect endless photos of her and Luis because she’ll have much more time on her hands.

Teresa confirmed earlier this week that she would never walk away from the show because she started it, which also upended fans.

There’s no telling what the future holds for her because the show’s future is uncertain.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.