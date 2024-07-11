Larsa Pippen reacts to ‘funny’ Teresa Giudice photoshop fail: ‘People really think that we think it’s real?’

Larsa Pippen was thrust into the spotlight again earlier this week after Teresa Giudice’s photoshop fail.

For those uninitiated, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a photo to celebrate Larsa’s 50th birthday.

The photo in question was widely criticized because it was heavily edited. Teresa used a snap of the two and put them in a new location.

In the aftermath, people have been making their own edits of the photo, and it’s become a running gag at this point.

However, Teresa went one step further and used it to promote her podcast, Turning The Tables By Teresa Giudice, by urging followers to edit the photo.

Larsa, who currently stars on The Real Housewives of Miami, reacted to the viral photoshop fail for the first time.

Larsa believes Teresa was trying to be funny

The reality TV star appeared on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Jen” and got candid about the reaction.

Larsa believes her friend was “trying to be funny” with the photo.

“She sent me like three photos, and she’s like, ‘Should we be on a beach?’ and I was like running around, and I just hearted the beach, and I go, ‘We look great on that beach,’” she dished.

“[I had] no idea where we were. No idea where that beach is, but I just thought it was funny,” she continued.

“I thought she was trying to be funny for my birthday.”

Larsa expected people to find the snafu funny but was surprised to hear that people were saying it was a Photoshop fail.

“I’m like, ‘By the way, it was supposed to be funny!’”

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. People really think that we think it’s real?’ No,” she confirmed.

Indeed, there was a fun factor to the response on social media, with Tamra Judge wading into the viral moment with her own edit.

Big changes are coming for RHOM Season 7

The fun moment arrives as Larsa is gearing up to film RHOM Season 7.

Typically, the show would be midway through production by this point in the year, but producers opted to delay filming for several months.

The series has been the diamond in the rough of the Real Housewives franchise because every cast member knows what’s expected of them.

Many shows in the veteran franchise struggle to maintain great storylines, but RHOM is the outlier to that rule.

Rumors circulated that there will be some cast changes for the upcoming season, but the hope is that these will be minimal.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is expected to premiere in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-6 on Peacock.