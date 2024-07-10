RHONJ fans react to Teresa Giudice’s declaration that she isn’t leaving unless she’s fired: ‘The Queen has spoken’

Teresa Giudice has been ruffling many feathers throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

The original star has been choosing who she films with, meaning that Rachel Fuda, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs haven’t made the invite list for any of her events.

It’s evident there are two sides at play here, and there’s a good chance that producers will opt to revamp the cast in a way that makes the women more unified.

The only way to do that is to eradicate one of the two sides, but it’s unclear at this point which direction the series will go.

Teresa made it clear earlier this week that she won’t walk away from the series of her own volition because of her feeling that she started the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Indeed, as the sole original cast member still on the show, she is familiar to those who have watched since the beginning.

RHONJ needs some changes

At the same time, her return could send the show further into oblivion if producers are also interested in bringing Melissa and her band of Teresa haters back.

Melissa hinted this week that Teresa and Jennifer Aydin should be the two to leave the show, but fans were quick to call her “delusional” for her sentiments, mainly because it seemed like she didn’t think she was also on the chopping block.

In response to Teresa saying she would only exit the show if Bravo told her there was no future for her, fans are opening up about their thoughts.

This fan thinks Teresa will remain with the show. Pic credit: @fearqueerhorror/Instagram

“Why would Teresa leave her own show that she stars in and makes 7 figures a year?” wondered one fan.

Indeed, Teresa has become one of the highest-paid Bravolebrities thanks to her long tenure on the show.

At some point, that salary could be too much to sustain, especially considering the diminished ratings this season.

RHONJ fans are trashing Melissa. Pic credit: @TQ18578219/X

Another fan accused Melissa of “forcing her way” on to movie premieres to “talk to press” while Teresa “gets invited on national TV.”

“They are not the same.”

This fan declares Teresa the ‘queen.’ Pic credit: @luisunleashed/X

“The Queen has spoken,” said a third fan, indicating that they’re Team Teresa and won’t be changing any time soon.

RHONJ Season 14 was cut short

With just three episodes of RHONJ Season 14 left, it’s hard to tell whether fans will want more.

The season was cut short because the tension between the cast exploded during a Rails Steak House fight.

The cast will not even be together at the reunion because the producers have decided to take things in a different direction.

As a result, the series’ future is in jeopardy.

Nothing is off the table here because many shows have been paused on Bravo, which could be the case for RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.