When is the RHONJ Season 14 finale?

The Real Housewives of Season 14 finale has been hyped so much in light of the canceled reunion.

Season 14 of RHONJ kicked off like the past couple of seasons: with an intense scene and then flashing back months.

This time around, though, we know that whatever happens in the finale causes such a cast divide producers, and Bravo decided a reunion wasn’t necessary.

Andy Cohen has shared more than once that when The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers see the final episode, the canceled reunion will make a lot of sense.

All the hoopla surrounding the RHONJ Season 14 finale has fans wondering how long they will have to wait to see it play out on Bravo airwaves.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When is RHONJ Season 14 finale?

The current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has hit the hallway point.

Honestly, because of all the toxicity, fighting, and drama, it seems like we should be closer to the end. That’s not the case, though, and RHONJ fans will be waiting until August for the final episode.

Based on previous seasons there should be 16 episodes of the hit Bravo show, which would have the finale airing on Sunday, August 25.

However, the rumor mill has been buzzing that The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 will only have 13 episodes because of the cast rift. If it turns out to be a shorter season than expected, the finale will air on Sunday, August 4.

What all of this means is that fans still have a while to wait to see all the drama unfold at Rails Steakhouse.

Programming note: RHONJ will be preempted on Sunday, July 7, for Bravo’s annual Below Deck marathon, which airs over the Fourth of July weekend.

The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey in flux

It’s no secret that things have to change in New Jersey. The franchise can’t continue on with such division and hate among the cast.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there are many reasons the show could be canceled or put on pause. In all likelihood, the show will get a pause, but not like The Real Housewives of Miami, which spent years off-air.

Andy Cohen recently shared that Season 15 is happening, and the cast is going to be shaken up. What that means, we don’t know.

One thing is for sure. Even when Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ends, we won’t have answers about the next season, and we will likely be waiting till fall or winter for news about Season 15.

In the meantime, keep watching RHONJ Season 14 to see what leads up to the epic finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.