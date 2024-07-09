‘Delusional’ Melissa Gorga slammed after hinting only Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice need to be fired from RHONJ

It’s not news that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is in a tough spot.

This season, the long-running reality series has been slammed for the toxic drama surrounding its cast members.

Melissa Gorga, who has been with the show full-time since RHONJ Season 3, has opened up about the changes needed in an interview with ET Online.

The reality TV star agreed with the sentiment that “there needs to be changes.”

“I think things have gotten really toxic. There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out,” Gorga added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”

Is blogger drama destroying RHONJ?

It’s obvious that the mother of three is referring to Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, who have both been criticized in recent months for allegedly feeding stories to bloggers.

More than any other show in the sprawling Real Housewives franchise, RHONJ seems to catch the attention of bloggers, and many of the cast have been accused of working with them in the past.

As a result, Gorga’s comments are pretty surprising because this is not uncharted territory.

Given the comments, Gorga faced plenty of heat on social media in the aftermath.

This fan believes Melissa is making a mistake. Pic credit: @mommoles1/x

One fan believed Gorga and Margaret “have been playing very dirty, and it is showing.”

The fan pointed out an incident at Bravocon where Gorga’s husband, Joe, got embroiled in a yelling match with Aydin.

“How a man can do that is not a man but someone who shouldn’t be on a platform at all.”

Big changes are coming for RHONJ

Another fan felt that Gorga using “this social media drama as the reason Teresa and Jen should be fired” is a “total joke.”

This fan has a great point. Pic credit: @esteco2/X

The fan believed that they would both be fired if the same logic were applied to Gorga and Margaret.

“They all talk to people. They all leak stories. This didn’t start now and it won’t end now either,” the fan complained.

Another fan called Gorga’s take on where the show is at was “so delusional.”

Melissa Gorga is called delusional by a fan. Pic credit: @darsen_santana/X

Despite being a significant success story for much of its run, RHONJ is headed into some murky waters.

Bravo nixed the formal reunion and will air an event that keeps the two feuding sides apart, which means there will be a lack of resolution as we head into Season 15.

The decision likely means there will be some big changes in the casting department, which explains why the current cast has surprising opinions about who should go.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.