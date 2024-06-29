RHONJ Season 14 alternate reunion special: Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t have a typical reunion for Season 14 of the hit Bravo show.

Last month, news broke that a reunion show couldn’t happen due to the cast’s current situation.

Andy Cohen addressed the situation, explaining once RHONJ viewers see the finale, they will understand why a reunion wasn’t necessary.

However, he also promised that the network was working on a replacement for the reunion to give The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans some kind of special.

As the Season 14 of RHONJ finale looms, it seems that a decision has been made about what will happen instead of the reunion.

Let’s just say it’s likely going to make fans of the show even more divided.

Here’s what we know about the RHONJ Season 14 alternate reunion special

According to the Instagram account @rhonjobsessed, the plan for the alternate reunion is to have the two sides each watch the finale and comment on it. Yes, instead of a reunion, we are getting a commentary special based on the two different cast camps.

The special is slated to be filmed in July, weeks before the finale hits Bravo airwaves.

“The alternative reunion ‘special’ will be filmed on July 15th! Each side will separately watch the finale scene at Rails and give their commentary! 🎬⭐️ #RHONJ #BravoTV #RealHousewives,” read the caption on the IG post.

It’s unclear if the special reunion will be split into two parts, with each side getting its own time on screen, or if it will be combined.

We do know that it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who will be watching together.

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider are in one group, with Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda in the other.

Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler are the wild cards since they seem to be friends with people on both sides of the divide. Jenn would typically be a sure thing to watch alongside Margaret, but her nonexistent friendship with Rachel could make that tricky.

If we had guess, Dolores will watch with Teresa and company, while Jenn will put aside her Rachel drama and watch with Margaret and friends.

Bravo has yet to confirm the alternate reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

More RHONJ news

There’s been so much talk about Jersey lately, especially as rumors about Season 15 heat up. Andy, though, has explained what may happen and when fans can expect news on the next season.

Meanwhile, the fight between Jennifer and Danielle has been all the rage. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle teased the party was just the “tip of the iceberg” of what’s coming up on the show.

Jennifer has also been dragged online following the fight, and a good portion of the fans support Danielle since Jennifer got physical first.

The closer it gets to the finale, the more RHONJ fans want details. Margaret recently gave some insight on how bad it gets at Rails Steakhouse and who’s at fault.

Be sure to keep checking back for more updates on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alternate reunion show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/9c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.