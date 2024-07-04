Teresa Giudice is ‘sad’ that RHONJ ‘has gotten so toxic’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have complained about the franchise’s toxic state, which explains why a major overall is underway.

However, we’re not the only ones using the T-word to describe the once-beloved show. Teresa Giudice shares those sentiments as well.

The OG admitted to being “sad” about what’s been happening on the show, stating on her podcast that it has gotten “so toxic.”

Interestingly, many people have blamed the mom of four and her decades-long family drama with the Gorgas for creating the toxic situation.

Additionally, things took a much more sinister turn when her husband, Luis Ruelas, joined the show and brought in famed detective Bo Deitl to investigate the cast.

However, Teresa would likely disagree that Jersey’s downfall is her doing.

Teresa Giudice is ‘sad’ that RHONJ has become so ‘toxic’

Teresa dished about the current state of RHONJ during the latest episode of her new podcast, Turning the Tables, and let’s just say she’s not happy about what’s been happening.

“Our show has gotten so toxic,” she exclaimed. “It’s sad everything that’s happening to it, you know. It’s not fun…first of all, it hasn’t been fun for me.”

It hasn’t been fun for viewers either, and they’ve already expressed their feelings multiple times about the played-out family drama with Teresa, her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Season 13 was the final straw, as fans made it clear they didn’t want to see any more of that tired storyline.

We’ve been getting something different this season, but with the group so fractured, the show is now missing that classic Jersey feel.

Teresa talks about the physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral

While talking about the toxic state of RHONJ, Teresa touched on the physical altercation between her best friend, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral.

The OG has been getting some heat for claiming not to see that Jennifer was the one who first pushed Danielle before she retaliated.

However, the 52-year-old explained how she missed the moment despite being close by when the altercation occurred.

Teresa felt vindicated despite critics claiming that she had seen the whole thing go down and was trying to protect Jennifer by saying she hadn’t seen her push Danielle.

“Thank God they showed it,” she told her co-host during the segment. “I turned my head for a second.”

“I was there the whole time…I turned my head for a second, and I was just like, and then that’s when, you know, it got physical,” she added. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God.'”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.