Teresa Giudice uses Larsa Pippen Photoshop fail to her advantage

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has turned lemons into lemonade… so to speak.

Over the weekend, Teresa shared a birthday message to her friend The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it was an epic Photoshop fail that had the trolls coming for her.

Soon, social media was filled with people Photoshopping the image of Larsa and Teresa at various locations.

The trolls didn’t get Teresa down, which should surprise no one, considering she deals with the haters daily. Instead, Teresa made fun of the Photoshop fail and Took advantage of it to promote her merch.

Taking to Instagram, she shared one of the pictures, making the rounds on social media to announce a contest encouraging people to share their favorite meme of her and Larsa for merch.

It was easy! Share the meme and tage Teresa’s podcast, @turningthetablesbyteresa.

The RHONJ OG shared various memes she received, including one of the two Real Housewives stars standing on a table with Teresa, writing, “Loving all the comments.”

Teresa makes fun of her Photoshop fail. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice uses Larsa Pippen travel the world

That wasn’t all Teresa shared. She kept her fans in the loop of the various memes she received, making fun of her Photoshop fail.

In one image, they were bombshells headed to the Love Island USA villa, while another just had them out enjoying a “Sunday Funday.” They were also featured in front of sprinkles on desserts.

Teresa shares Photoshop fail memes. Picc redit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

One meme even joked that “Haters will say it’s photoshop!” A different one had Larsa and Teresa in London and another even had the two ladies in Egypt in front of the pyramids.

Larsa and Teresa travel the world in memes. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The iconic Real Housewives sprinter vans were also brought into the meme craziness.

Teresa had fun with the memes, laughing off her Photoshop fail. She sent a new shout-out to her pal Larsa for her birthday via Instagram Stories.

Teresa shares more memes and a new message to Larsa. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Photoshop fail gave The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans something to discuss while the show took a brief hiatus.

What’s to come on RHONJ Season 14?

There’s no question that Teresa Giudice and the rest of the cast for RHONJ have had a toxic season. However, fans haven’t seen anything yet, compared to what goes down in the epic Season 14 finale.

We are over halfway through the season, with everything setting the stage for the Rails Steakhouse blowout that caused the reunion to be canceled. A new setup for the reunion has been revealed, and it definitely won’t be the same or give The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers any closure.

The cast has been teasing the finale, especially Margaret Josephs, who shocked some people with her feelings about it.

Ahead of the finale, the dynamic continues shifting, especially for Teresa, as she grows her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider and deals with the aftermath of the fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

There is much still to come on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Make sure to tune in to see it all go down.

What did you think of all the Teresa and Larsa memes?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus on Bravo.