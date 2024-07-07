Teresa Giudice’s ’embarrassing’ birthday post for Larsa Pippen trolled: ‘The photoshop was Joe and Melissa’s fault’

Teresa Giudice has been making waves on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season for ignoring sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

However, the original star of the long-running Bravo hit found herself making waves on social media with a birthday post for The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen.

Giudice shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, along with the following caption:

“Happy birthday to my girl. Wishing you all the best to come. Love you.”

A birthday shout-out for a friend is common, but heavily edited photos are another.

The photo in question features an edited beach backdrop, and you can tell Giudice — or someone in her orbit — did a shoddy job of making it look legitimate.

Teresa Giudice is called out

Because the RHONJ fans are vocal, they pointed out the issues with the photo in the comments section.

“It’s giving Zoom background,” one fan declared.

Indeed, it looks pretty low-effort, but we’re surprised Giudice even posted the photo unless it’s a ploy for engagement on her Instagram.

This fan is so not impressed. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Regardless, fans are always on hand to throw in their two cents.

“The photoshop is Joe and Melissa’s fault,” added another fan, who clearly wanted to make light of the fact that Giudice struggles to take accountability.

This fan thinks the family could be involved. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Of course, Giudice doesn’t maintain a relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, and considering their history, it’s probably for the best.

Whenever there’s a moment of peace, one says or does something that kickstarts another feud.

Another fan urged “Milania or Gia” to “help” Giudice edit.

This fan thinks Teresa needs some lessons. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Giudice, who earlier this week opened up about RHONJ becoming so toxic and making her sad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is bracing for a revamp

Fans have seemingly been divided since the line was drawn in the sand between the two sides.

It has ushered in the end of days of sorts for the series, with Bravo scrapping the planned reunion in favor of a sit-down for each side because cast dynamics are so fraught.

As a result, there’s a good chance many of the cast members will be let go ahead of Season 15 to try to restore some unity to the show.

Having new faces should help, but there’s no telling how long the show will be off the air because it needs to be retooled.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14.