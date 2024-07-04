RHONJ takes short hiatus on Sunday night — Here’s when it returns

This Sunday night will be dull for viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey because the show is taking a short hiatus.

There’s been a lot going on in the Garden State, with the recent focus on Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

People are still talking about the physical altercation in Episode 8 and its aftermath in Episode 9, with the other cast members chiming in.

There’s still a lot that needs to be hashed out because, so far, Danielle and Jennifer are telling their co-stars—who didn’t witness the altercation—two different sides of the story.

Jenn Fessler recently defended Jennifer after hearing from the mom of five about how things played out.

However, during her conversation with Danielle, she realized there were some holes in Jennifer’s story.

Interestingly, though, even those who witnessed the fight have chosen sides.

Some viewers are firmly with Danielle since she responded after being shoved by Jennifer.

However, one argument from Jennifer Aydin fans is that Danielle was in her personal space, leaving the 47-year-old no choice but to push her.

Either way, this is not the last you’ll see of the feuding twosome, but you’ll have to wait a little longer for the continuation of the Jersey drama.

RHONJ takes a short hiatus on Sunday night

Bravo viewers might have to Netflix and chill on Sunday, July 7, because there is no new episode of RHONJ in the lineup.

The scheduling change was shared on Instagram by @thebravoguru, who noted in a post, “RHONJ • ‼️PROGRAMMING UPDATE‼️ — There will be NO NEW EPISODE of the Real Housewives of New Jersey airing NEXT SUNDAY (July 7).”

The program change might be disappointing for Jersey fans, but not surprising given that it’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

With viewers projected to be off enjoying the holiday festivities, the network will likely air reruns of the old episodes instead.

However, the wait won’t be too long. The RHONJ cast will return with a new episode the following Sunday, July 14.

RHONJ Episode 10 teases tense sitdown with Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs

Until the new episode airs, you can check out a sneak peek of what’s to come.

You’ll see a meetup between Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, which was long overdue.

After Margaret sent a screenshot of Jackie Goldschneider bad-mouthing Dolores via text, Jackie retaliated.

In turn, the Weight of Beautiful author told Dolores that Margaret also said some nasty things about her and her boyfriend, Paulie Connell.

In Episode 10, the two have a sitdown to clear the air.

“She said you said horrible things about me and Paul,” says Dolores.

“I know, and I have never — and this I can take to the grave and swear on my kids — never said a bad word about you,” Margaret responds.

Check out the Season 10 sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.