RHONJ’s Dolores Catania teases ‘biggest fight ever’ with Margaret Josephs this season

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans better buckle up, because Season 14 will feature a feud we never saw coming.

Yes, we are talking about a faceoff between Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania — who tends to stay out of the drama as much as she can.

However, it seems Dolores has grown tired of playing Switzerland because she recently teased the “biggest fight ever” between them.

At this point, there’s not one person on the cast who isn’t fighting with someone else, which should make for a great season.

Jackie Goldschneider is no longer friends with Margaret and Melissa Gorga, and we’ll see that feud will play out as the season progresses.

Danielle Cabral had a physical altercation with former friend Jennifer Aydin; Rachel Fuda is mad at Jenn Fessler over her budding friendship with Teresa Giudice, plus the Jersey husbands are also at each other’s throats.

Dolores was the only person smack dab in the middle of the two teams, but now we know that she was dragged into the mess as well.

Dolores Catania teases an ‘insane’ fight with Margaret Josephs

The RHONJ star spilled the Season 14 tea during a chat on Jeff Lewis Live.

Jeff joked about the infamous pre-reunion meeting at Margaret’s house that’s been causing chatter online.

“That’s the biggest fight me and Margaret ever got in, you gotta stay tuned,” exclaimed Dolores. “You’ll see, stay tuned, it’s insane.”

“You’re gonna probably s**t your pants when you see it, but I mean, it was so intense,” said Dolores, who noted that things between her and Margaret are “good” now despite their altercation.

The mom of two didn’t explain what the fight was about, but we know that she wasn’t at the pre-reunion meeting that included Frank Catania, the Gorgas, the Fudas, Jenn Fessler, and Jackie Goldschneider.

Dolores refuses to take sides in the RHONJ feud

Meanwhile, Jeff Lewis commented on the division among the Jersey cast and called out Dolores for always toeing the line between two teams.

“I think it creates resentment from both sides,” he reasoned.

“They have to get over it,” retorted the RHONJ star who said she can sleep well at night knowing that she has never turned on any of her castmates and has been a “good friend” to them.

“If they don’t like it, just tell me to my face, don’t stab me in my back, and speak to me about it and we can gracefully part as friends,” said Dolores. “And you can never talk to me again, and I’m okay with that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.