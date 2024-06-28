Margaret Josephs teases RHONJ finale as show’s future remains uncertain: ‘Finality of so many relationships’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale has been so hyped since the reunion show was canceled.

Margaret Josephs has become the latest person to weigh in on both as the rumor mill buzzes about RHONJ Season 15.

The chaos surrounding the Season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has made it clear that the show can’t continue as it is anymore.

Andy Cohen teased the future of the show as the cast divide becomes worse than ever.

Now Margaret, who continues to be front and center in all the drama, has spoken out on those hot topics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

What the Bravo personality said just might surprise some people, too.

Margaret Josephs teases RHONJ finale as show’s future remains uncertain

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight correspondent Brice Sander, Margaret opened up about the finale.

Brice wanted to know just how bad things get at Rails Steakhouse between the New Jersey women and who was the most to blame.

“You know, a lot of things happen at Rails. It’s just not the fight between Danielle and Jennifer. I think it’s a lot of things; I don’t think anybody is most at fault,” she explained.

Margaret feels so much plays into what happens in the finale, which The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers saw a tease of in the premiere episode.

“I think there’s just such a build-up of so many relationships, Brice, that just explode, and I think it’s the finality of so many relationships that there’s just nowhere to go from there,” Margaret expressed.

Regarding the reunion, Margaret hopes Bravo finds a way to let all the cast members say their piece in whatever is planned to replace the traditional end-of-season cast gathering.

The Instagram account @Bravosnarkside shared a clip of the interview, which you can check out below.

What else has been said about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale?

Andy has been slammed with questions about the RHONJ finale and the lack of a reunion. The Watch What Happens Live host has promised that everything will make sense to fans once the final plays out.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim D hinted that what happens at Rails is really bad, alluding to one serious altercation in the chaos.

The talk about the finale has fans wondering when it is, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, it might be closer than fans think.

Do you think the finale will live up to the hype or disappoint?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Bravo.