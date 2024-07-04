RHONJ finale spoilers revealed for ‘violent’ Rails Steak House fight

It’s the moment The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have been waiting for all season long, and we finally have some intel.

When RHONJ Season 14 premiered in May, viewers were treated to a moment involving Dolores Catania at Rails Steak House, wondering how the cast dynamics got so bad.

The episode then moved three months into the past to chart the events leading up to the altercation.

With the finale set to air in August, fans have been trying to piece together what caused filming to be halted early and the reunion to be canceled.

With many questions about the drama, OK! Magazine has shared some alleged spoilers for the finale taping, which sounds like another toxic installment.

There’s no love lost between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.

Teresa and Margaret are in a bad place

Despite initially being friends, they’ve shared a complicated dynamic in recent years that, quite frankly, there’s no coming back from.

Unsurprisingly, the drama at Rails Steak House starts with the pair getting into a “very heated argument.”

Giudice reportedly calls out Josephs for trying to “ruin her relationship” with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

As RHONJ fans know, Josephs did call out many of the initial red flags in their relationship, which didn’t win her many fans.

During the epic blowout, Giudice reportedly accuses Josephs of starting rumors that caused their friendship to implode forever.

Despite her best attempts to deny culpability, Giudice reportedly has evidence to back up her claim.

Teresa is not mad at Jackie

The drama reportedly takes a big shift when Josephs points out that Jackie Goldschneider was also a part of the drama, having spoken to Ruelas’ ex.

Giudice makes a point of saying that she isn’t mad at Goldschneider because their friendship was in tatters around that time.

While that argument is underway, the outlet claims that Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral got into another argument.

Of course, the pair had an altercation earlier in the season, which resulted in them being pulled from filming while producers investigated.

Things reportedly go “haywire” between the two women when Aydin mentions something about Cabral’s husband, Nate Cabral.

“This set Danielle off explosively,” the tipster claims, before adding that Cabral hurled a glass pitcher at Jen before trying to lunge at her nemesis.

The violent finale will change the series forever

“It was absolutely crazy and she was extremely violent in nature!”

The alleged event of the drama tracks with everything we’ve heard about the incident, but we should take it with a pinch of salt until it plays out on-screen.

One clear thing about the season finale brawl is that it will forever change RHONJ.

The series cannot continue in its current form because, without resolution, the tension will continue to get crazier.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.